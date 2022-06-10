Celebrate National Safety Month with Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

At Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD), the safety of our customers and field workers are always top priority. We emphasize the importance of safety 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and pride ourselves on safe delivery of natural gas to the more than 26,000 homes and businesses we serve in the Apopka, Clermont and Winter Garden communities.

As part of our ongoing commitment to safety, we make it a priority to observe National Safety Month, recognized annually each June. Founded by the National Safety Council, National Safety Month is designed to raise awareness about how we can “keep each other safe from the workplace to anyplace.”

At LANGD, National Safety Month serves as an important reminder for our employees and customers to learn about preventive safety measures and what to do in the event of a rare, natural gas-related emergency.

A simple way natural gas customers can protect themselves and their environment is by calling 811 at least two business days prior to any digging or excavation project, no matter how simple or small the job may seem. Striking just one single natural gas line can cause serious injuries, significant repair costs, inconvenient outages and, in some areas, even fines. By simply calling 811 or visiting www.Sunshine811.com to submit your service ticket, you can do your part to keep your community safe by just picking up the phone or clicking a button!

In addition to safety prevention, it is also important to recognize the signs of an emergency and understand what next steps to take. In its natural state, natural gas is odorless and colorless which could make it extremely difficult to detect a leak. Natural gas companies, including LANGD, add the odorant, mercaptan, to create a smell like Sulphur (or rotten eggs), which gives off a very distinct and unpleasant smell that is impossible to ignore. If you have natural gas in your home or business and ever experience this smell, exit the building and call 911 and LANGD immediately. It is always better to be safe than sorry!

Keeping our communities safe is a responsibility that falls on everyone’s shoulders. At LANGD, the safe delivery of natural gas is always our top priority. In recognition of our commitment, we have received the American Public Gas Association’s (APGA) Safety Award for 10 consecutive years. In addition, we have also received an excellent audit record with the Florida Public Service Commission.

Interested in learning more natural gas safety tips? Or, ready to make the switch to natural gas? For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District marketing team at (407) 656-2734 x 307, marketing@langd.org, or visit www.langd.org. Be sure to like, follow and re-share LANGD’s content on Facebook at @LANGDFL.

