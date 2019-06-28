Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, friends and great food

Independence Day, is next Thursday, July 4th. We, in Apopka and all of the United States, love this day. We celebrate in many ways, with fireworks first and foremost, but also with the foods we share with friends and family.

Below are Bonnie Werley’s Teriyaki Chicken Wings we found in First Presbyterian Church of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures cookbook. These are prepared the night before so they can marinate and soak up the flavors.

Ann Hlinak contributed Crab Bisque in Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka. We thank the ladies of the Sertoma Club for their lovely recipes.

Picnic Pride Rice is delicious for picnics with cold meat. This Charleston Receipts recipe is a new one for us. The first printing of this book was 1950. Since then, rice has come a long way. You probably don’t need to “wash rice” anymore as the directions state.

From Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook, we have Louise Ustler’s very simple and delicious chili dip. Just get some chips and your fans will love you.

Mrs. Izard submitted her Peach Upside-Down Cake for our enjoyment. We found this recipe in Charleston Receipts. You can substitute other fruits for the peaches if you wish.

Isabel Beach’s Three-Day Coconut Cake is a joyful event all by itself. She is my sister, and this is one of her claims to fame in the kitchen. It is a terrific cake, but you have to leave it alone in the refrigerator for three days to age properly. Use two long widths of plastic wrap to lay on the cake plate, then build the cake up from there with enough wrap to pull up the sides and lay on top to seal over the finished cake. The coconut on the sides and top keep the plastic from sticking. You use your washed hands to pack the coconut on the sides and top.

BONNIE WERLEY’S

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WINGS

Recipe from 1990

Presbyterian Women First

Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

cookbook

1/3 cup lemon juice concentrate

1/4 cup catsup

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 pounds chicken wing drumettes or chicken wings cut at joints with wing tips removed

Combine all ingredients except chicken. Mix well. Place chicken in shallow baking dish or ZipLok bag. Pour marinade over. Seal and refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange chicken on rack in shallow baking pan. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, basting occasionally until golden brown. Can be served as hors d’oeuvres.

ANN HLINAK’S CRAB BISQUE

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 can asparagus soup

1 can mushroom soup

2 cans milk

1/3 cup sherry

1 can Half and Half

8 ounces crabmeat

Mix all together, heat slowly.

MRS HENRY EDMUNDS’

PICNIC PRIDE RICE

Recipe from Charleston

Receipts, America’s Oldest

Junior League Cookbook

in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1-1/2 cups rice

1 cup water

2 bouillon cubes

1 teaspoon concentrated beef extract

2 tablespoons bacon grease

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

1/2 cup chopped raisins

1/2 cup cut-up celery

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash rice. Cook in steamer with water in which bouillon cubes are dissolved, and bacon grease, salt and pepper added. When half cooked, or when rice has soaked up all the water, add peanuts that have been mashed with a rolling pin, along with raisins and celery. A ham skin may be cooked with the rice, if desired. Cook about 1-1/2 hours or until done. Serves 6 eaters or 8 munchers.

LOUISE USTLER’S CHILI DIP

Recipe from

Northside Baptist Church

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese

2 cans no-bean chili

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Layer cream cheese, chili and cheddar cheese. Microwave until it bubbles. Serve with corn chips or dipping scoops.

MRS. S. EDWARD IZARD JR’S PEACH UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE

Recipe from Charleston

Receipts, America’s Oldest

Junior League Cookbook

in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1/3 cup shortening

2/3 cup sugar

2/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon almond flavoring

2 eggs

2 teaspoons baking powder

1-2/3 cups flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

Cream shortening and sugar. Add remaining ingredients and beat well. Pour over peach mixture.

PEACH MIXTURE:

1/3 cup butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1-1/2 cups sliced peaches

Place butter and sugar in a sheet cake pan and heat slowly, stirring constantly until well browned. Add peaches. Cover with cake batter; bake 3/4 hour at 350 degrees. Turn cake out peach side up. Serve hot or cold with whipped cream. Other fruits may be substituted for the peaches. Serves 6.

ISABEL BEACH’S

THREE-DAY COCONUT CAKE

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

1 cup butter flavor Crisco or Parkay margarine

2 cups sugar

5 eggs

3-1/2 cups White Lily Self-Rising flour, sifted before measure

1 cup milk or coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour and milk alternately. Pour batter in three 9-inch pans. Line each pan with wax paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool. Mix filling.

Filling:

2 cups frozen coconut, thawed

2 cups sour cream

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Split all three cake layers with thread or dental floss.

Put filling in between all layers but not on top. Cake will be about 8 inches tall. Ice cake with cool whip or whipped cream. Sprinkle two cups coconut all over and around the cake. Refrigerate for three days.