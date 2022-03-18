Call Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers today. They’ll exceed your automotive repair expectations

Tuffy Auto Service Centers in Apopka is committed to treating their customers with honesty, respect and professionalism. Their philosophy is to provide quality parts and service at exceptional value. They recognize that satisfied customers are the foundation of their business and that their future success is determined by how well they exceed their customer’s expectations.

Tuffy Auto Service Centers has been voted the #1 Auto Repair Center in the Best of Apopka since 2010 for many reasons. One reason is that they’ve been committed to providing quality service, and that same commitment is also devoted to the Apopka community.

Owner and operator Ron Bussiere has been serving his community since he opened his local Tuffy Auto Service Centers in 1997. Ron and his staff know that today’s consumers shop for more than price. They want exemplary service and quality. And Tuffy Auto Service Centers in Apopka delivers on all three.

“We have a great team of technicians who work very well together. We do our very best to provide the best service to all our customers in a timely and professional manner. I believe that is why people trust us. We do our job and are committed to every customer,” stated Mr. Bussiere.

With a complete list of full-service automotive care, from tires and brake service to oil changes and alignments, you can count on Tuffy Auto Service Centers to fix nearly every make and model of vehicle, foreign and domestic. Technicians are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. And, Tuffy offers a 2-year/24,000-mile guarantee on parts and labor.

Tuffy Auto Service Centers uses the most up-to-date, computerized diagnostic equipment and technical information systems available. Regardless of whether your car is a classic or one of the newer high-tech cars, they have the resources, equipment, and the know-how to fix and service your vehicles, therefore, accomplishing the work in an effective and most efficient manner.

You can rest assured the staff will always go the extra mile to make sure you are treated like family. They have nine bays to expedite your service and are conveniently located at 1675 E. Semoran Boulevard in Apopka, which is across the street from Racetrac and Aldi on 436.

Make sure you check out the money saving coupons in The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers. Tuffy Auto Service Centers is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Call them soon at 407-884-4441 to schedule an appointment or to find the best time to come in for service on your vehicle.

