Buttermilk pancakes make a great change for a holiday breakfast

We have some favorite recipes that you can use for a very special Thanksgiving meal. Most of these have been tried by me or friends and found to be worthy of your table.

My deceased husband’s Aunt Maggie Roland (also deceased) shared her Apple Dobbler Cake years ago. This cake is terrific. It is delicious and can be served for any occasion.

Aunt Maggie Roland’s Sweet Potato Casserole is an old stand-by that our family swears by.

Mrs. Katherine Morgan’s Green Bean Casserole looks like a good recipe for your table at special times. It is quick and simple, too.

Corn Casserole is another Aunt Maggie dish that we must have on our Thanksgiving table.

Amanda Thomas-Henke shared her buttermilk pancake recipe with us. This is terrific on ANY morning, including holidays!

We all love decadent desserts on holidays, but we also love natural fruits. Ambrosia is a wonderful addition to our Thanksgiving table. Both adults and children love it.

AUNT MAGGIE’S

APPLE DOBBLER CAKE

Recipe from Reader of

The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

3 eggs

1-1/2 cups vegetable oil

2 cups sugar

3 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups chopped tart apples

1-1/2 cups chopped pecans

Blend oil and sugar, add eggs. Mix well. Add flour, salt, and soda. Mix well. Add vanilla, chopped apples, and pecans. Bake in a greased tube pan or Bundt pan at 350 degrees for 1 hour. While cake is still hot, pour topping over it in the pan. Let cool completely before removing from pan.

Topping:

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 stick margarine

Combine sugar, milk, and margarine. Cook 1-1/2 minutes until thick. Pour over hot cake in pan. Let stand until completely cool to serve.

AUNT MAGGIE’S SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Recipe from Reader of

The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

4-5 sweet potatoes, enough to make 4-1/2 cups mashed

1/2 cup milk

4 eggs

2 teaspoons lemon juice or 1 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 cup brown sugar (or white sugar)

1 cup coconut

1/2 cup butter

Mix the above ingredients well. Pour into a buttered baking dish. Top with the following:

Topping:

2 cups pecans

1/2 cup butter

1-1/4 cup brown sugar

1-1/4 cup flour

Crumble up together

Combine using a pastry blender or by hand until you get a coarse, crumb-like mixture. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until straw comes out clean.

MRS. KATHERINE MORGAN’S GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE (WITH SOUR CREAM)

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2 packages frozen French green beans

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon minced onion

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 carton sour cream

1/2 cup grated cheese

Cook French green beans according to directions on package. Drain well and set aside. Saute onion in melted butter. Add flour, salt and pepper, and mix well. Add sour cream and heat thoroughly. Mix cooked green beans with the hot sour cream mixture and pour into a shallow baking dish. Top with grated cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes and serve.

AUNT MAGGIE’S

CORN CASSEROLE

Recipe from Reader of

The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons flour

3 eggs

1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained

2 cups milk or 1 can evaporated milk and water to make 2 cups

1/4 cup butter

Melt butter in 2-quart casserole dish. Mix brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, and flour together. Combine eggs and milk and beat well. Stir in corn. Pour into casserole dish. Sprinkle cinnamon over top. Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour or until it does not jiggle.

NANCY THOMAS’ AMBROSIA

Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter Newspapers

Two tart apples, cut up into 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup seedless grapes, cut in half

1/2 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries

1 cup pineapple, fresh

Oranges, mandarins, and tangerines sectioned

Melon, cantaloupe, watermelon, and honeydew

Two bananas, sliced

1/2 cup pecans

Coconut, sweetened, amount to your taste

Mini marshmallows, optional

Prepare the fruits and berries, combine, and get the apples and bananas covered with a little lemon juice to keep them fresh. Seal well with plastic wrap and refrigerate a couple of hours before serving.

AMANDA THOMAS-HENKE’S BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter Newspapers

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3-1/2 teaspoons baking powder or substitute (see below)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons white sugar

1-1/4 cups buttermilk

1 egg

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla

In a large bowl, sift or whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Melt the butter and mix in the milk, egg, and vanilla. Mix until smooth. Batter will be a little thick. Add more buttermilk if too dry. Heat an oiled cast-iron pan or griddle over medium high heat. Scoop the batter into the pan using 1/4 cup batter for each pancake. Brown on both sides. Flip after the edges are “dry” and the underside is getting browned.

If adding other items like blueberries, bananas, chocolate chips, etc., do it quickly at the very beginning before the pancake cooks too much and gently press down so they’re pushed to the bottom of the pancake. This recipe typically makes about 8 pancakes (made with roughly 1/4 cup measures) and 1 bigger pancake at the end (maybe almost 2 smaller pancakes worth).

Baking powder substitute: 3/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon baking soda and 1-1/2 teaspoons plus 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar plus a tiny bit (1/4 teaspoon baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar equals 1 teaspoon baking powder).

Enjoy and have a

Great Thanksgiving Time!