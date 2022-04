Pamela J. Scully, president of Randall Insurance Group, was the keynote speaker at Breakfast & Learn on March 22 at the VFW/Apopka Community Center in Apopka. The topic was “Bring Sizzle to Your Employee Insurance Benefits Plans.” Organized by the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce, Breakfast and Learn is a monthly professional series. The event’s presenting sponsor was The Orlando Law Group, and the series sponsor is AdventHealth Apopka.