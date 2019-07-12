Bluegills bitin’ real good at Lake Jesup and Lake Monroe

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone had a great 4th of July and you and your family got to do some fishin’. There was a-lot of boatin’ goin’ on, but I don’t know how many of them were fishin’. I guess if you are pullin’ an inner tube behind the boat, then I guess you ain’t fishin’.

Folks are still catchin’ some nice stringers of panfish. Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that the bluegills are still bitin’ real good in Lake Jesup. Also Kyle reports that some folks are catchin’ plenty of specks, too. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners. So if you want to catch some specks this summer, get you a bucket of minners and look for the specks in deep water.

Lake Monroe has been a good place to catch some bluegills on red worms and crickets. Red worms have been workin’ the best. The bass fishin’ has been pretty good in most of the chains in our area. Kyle reports that the Harris Chain is doin’ phenomenal for catchin’ some nice sacks of fish. Kyle and his fishin’ partner Todd fished a benefit tournament last weekend on the Harris Chain. Kyle and Todd brought in five bass that weighed 26 lbs and some change. It took right at 30 lbs to win. So it’s safe to say the bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain is doin’ pretty good right now.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain has been good as well. Some nice stringers of bass are bein’ caught on shiners and plastic worms You can also catch some nice bass on slow sinkin’ senko-type baits. When the sun gets up, try flippin’ the heavy cover as well. The fishin’ on John’s Lake is doin’ real good for bass too.

Rick and his grandson Owen were fishin’ there last week and they caught some real nice bass. Rick caught one over 8 lbs, and Owen caught one over 5 lbs. They caught both of their bass on slow sinkin’ senkos. The Maitland Chain has been producin’ some nice stringers of bass for the last couple of weeks.

Most of the bass are bein’ caught around the docks and in open water on submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. Also look for the divin’ birds where the bass are bustin’ on the bait fish. Folks are still catchin’ some bass on the Butler Chain.

Kyle reports lots of small bass are bein’ caught in the chain, with a nice bass every once in a while. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on plastic worms and slow sinkin’ senko-type baits. Also look for the schoolers to come up durin’ the day. Keep a lipless crank bait tied on to one of your rods in case they start schoolin’ around the boat.

I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this week or over the weekend.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: Summertime specks

Save a few and good luck.