The Apopka Blue Darters girls volleyball team celebrated senior night Monday, October 5, prior to the match against the Evans Trojans that Apopka won, 3-0. Shown are, (l-r), head coach Nuni Dominguez, seniors Kamiya Jones, Jada Middlebrooks, Haley Reed, Cayla Pickard, Laurel Rogers, Destiny Concepcion, Emma Smith, Noelle Baker, Kimberly Edwards, and assistant coach Sue Cevallos.