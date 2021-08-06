Bless your heart with a Peach Pie from Georgia’s Plains Pot Pourri

Northside Baptist Church has lots of great cooks, and we have three of their recipes this week.

From Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook, we have Brenda Hubble’s Meat Loaf. It calls for beef and pork. Meat Loaf is such a comfort food. It is simple, takes a couple hours from start to finish, and it tastes great!

We have Zucchini with Tomatoes & Olives from Marguerite Van Dooren in Taste of Heaven, published by First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. We thank Mrs Van Dooren for sharing her recipe with us.

Lillian Cleghorn’s Scalloped Eggplant with onion and cheese is delicious. It was shared with us by Northside Baptist Church.

Northside Baptist Church has a recipe book full of wonderful concoctions put together by their members. Kevin Milliken’s quiche is one of those and will work very well for any time.

Jewel Dominick has a great straight-forward recipe for Peach Pie in Plains Pot Pourri. This cookbook was a gift from a friend who was a transplant from Plains, Georgia.

Rebecca Michaelsen’s Vaden Wetherbee’s Lime Pickles comes from Feeding the Flock published by New Vision Community Church.

Charleston Receipts shares with us Mrs. John Laurens’ Biscuits. A scant cup of milk is just short of the top. Regarding baking powder, the general rule of thumb is you only add between 1 to 2 teaspoons of baking powder for each full cup of flour and mix it in very well. More than that may result in a bitter taste.

BRENDA HUBBLE’S

MEAT LOAF

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1-1/2 pound ground hamburger

1 pound ground pork

1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper

2 eggs

1 medium onion, chopped well

1-1/2 cup of Italian style bread crumbs

1 can tomato sauce

Mix ingredients well, saving tomato sauce for topping. Shape into baking pan. Top with can of tomato sauce. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until well done. Serves 4-6.

MARGUERITE VAN DOOREN’S ZUCCHINI WITH

TOMATOES & OLIVES

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1-1/2 pounds firm small zucchini

1 teaspoon salt

3 medium fresh tomatoes

1 large garlic cloves, peeled

1/4 cup (packed) stemmed parsley leaves (prefer flat leaf)

1 lemon

16 black Greek olives (nicoise) or oil-cured variety

3 tablespoons olive oil

Freshly ground pepper to taste

(1) Cut zucchini in half lengthwise, then cut across, into 1/4-inch slices. Toss with salt and set them in a colander to drain for 30 minutes. (2) During this time, core the tomatoes and dice them into 1/2-inch pieces. Mince garlic and parsley and set aside. (3) Line a baking pan with paper towels and turn zucchini onto the paper. Cover the top with more paper and press out as much moisture as possible. (4) In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat, add zucchini and cook uncovered for 10 minutes, turning so they will cook evenly. Add tomatoes and garlic and continue to cook uncovered for 5 minutes longer. (5) Remove skillet from heat, add the parsley, chopped, lemon zest and olives. Season with salt and pepper and toss well. Serve hot. Serves 4.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

SCALLOPED EGGPLANT

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 large eggplant

1 medium onion

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups cracker or bread crumbs, reserving 1/2 cup crumbs

3/4 cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon butter or oleo, melted

1 egg, beaten

1 cup cheddar cheese, finely diced or shredded

Boil eggplant, onion and salt until tender. Drain and add one cup of crumbs, milk, and egg. Mix lightly but thoroughly. Add the cheese. Pour into a buttered casserole dish. Mix butter and remaining crumbs and sprinkle over top. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through.

KEVIN MILLIKEN’S QUICHE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church

Pie Crust:

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2/3 cups shortening, Crisco

4 to 6 tablespoons ice water

Mix flour, salt, and baking powder in bowl. Cut in shortening with fork until it resembles coarse corn meal. With the fork, make a small hole in the center of the dough in bowl and add water. Gently mix. Turn out onto floured flat surface. Knead a couple times to gather all the crumbs in one big ball. Roll and put crust into large pie pan.

Filling:

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

3 jumbo eggs, or 4 large eggs

2 cups canned evaporated milk

1 cup cheese, shredded (any kind of cheese)

1 cup (total) bacon, cooked chicken, onion, carrots, celery (all chopped very fine and cooked with the bacon in bacon grease after it has browned and vegetables are soft. Leftover chicken and vegetables work well.)

Mix all the filling ingredients together in bowl and carefully pour into pie shell.

Bake in very hot oven, 400 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until egg and milk mixture sets and is brown on top.

JEWEL DOMINICK’S PEACH PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1/2 stick (4 ounces) margarine, melted in baking dish

1/2 cup sweet milk

1/2 cup flour (self-rising)

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups sweetened fresh peaches, sliced

Melt the margarine in the baking dish. Mix the milk, flour, and sugar together. Pour over the melted margarine. Pour 2 cups sweetened peaches on top of this mixture and bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Note: If you do not have fresh peaches, you can use frozen peaches, thawed and sweetened if not pre-sweetened.

REBECCA MICHAELSEN’S

VADEN WETHERBEE’S

LIME PICKLES

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

7 pounds cucumbers

2 gallons water

1/2 gallons vinegar

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 tablespoon salt

2 cups lime (household hydrated lime)

4-1/2 pounds sugar

Cook in enamel. Cut up cucumbers and soak in lime water for 24 hours. Next day, rinse well. Soak in clear water for 3 hours. Mix vinegar, spices, salt and sugar. Soak cukes in this mixture overnight. Cook in mixture for 1 hour. Seal in jars. (Slack lime is available at a hardware store.) Yields: 5-1/2 quarts.

MRS. JOHN LAURENS’ BISCUITS

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 cup all purpose flour

1 heaping teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 heaping tablespoons shortening

1/2 (scant) cup milk

Sift flour, then measure, add baking powder and salt. Sift into bowl. Cut in shortening with a fork until fine meal. Add milk slowly until right consistency, not too sticky. Take a good forkful of dough, roll between floured hands quickly to oblong shape two inches long. Prick with fork. Put on ungreased sheet in oven 500 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes. Makes a dozen biscuits.