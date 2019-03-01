Big chains of lakes have been very good for anglers

Hello Folks,

I hope you had a chance to get on the water over the weekend and do some fishin’ that has been really good in the big chains like Kissimmee, Harris, and in the St. Johns River. Lots of folks are catchin’ plenty of specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports the folks in his area are catchin’ specks in Lake Monroe on minners. You can catch a few specks on jigs tipped with a minner, but fishin’ a minner by itself has been the best way to catch ’em. Also, make sure you check the shoreline for some beddin’ specks and a few bass. We had a full moon last week and I was told that the bass started to spawn in most of the lakes in our area.

Lake Jesup has been producin’ some nice stringers of specks as well. Driftin’ open water with minners works the best. Kyle also reports that the bass are bitin’ real good as well.

You can catch ’em on shiners. lipless crank-baits plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

A young man I met over the weekend at church, named Josh, has been fishin’ with his buddies on the Maitland Chain.

They caught some nice bass over the weekend and Josh lost a real nice bass that was estimated to be around 8 lbs. Don’t worry, Josh, about losin’ that big bass. It’s why we fish and your day will come, I’m sure.

As I mentioned earlier, the bass fishin’ has been good on the Kissimmee Chain. A local bass club in our area had a tournament on the Kissimmee Chain last weekend. The club known as the Central Florida Bass Hunters had 40 boats in the tournament. There were plenty of local fishermen in the 40-boat field.

The club members caught 161 bass durin’ the tournament. The winnin’ five-bass stringer was caught by the team of Steve Brown and Damon Coppola. Their winnin’ stringer weighed 20.77 lbs. The biggest bass of the tournament was caught by Jerry Kremer. She weighed 8.79 lbs. Lots of bass were caught and just about all the teams caught bass.

Our own John Ricketson and his fishin’ partner Chip Dover finished in sixth place. Apopka’s Bill Trevino and Don Biddle also finished in 15th place. The club only has two tournaments left for the year. The Angler of the Year standings are really close. J.R. and Chip are in third place and have a 22-point lead over Bill and Don. Good luck to both teams in the final tournaments of the year. Well, that’s it for this week. Hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!