Bein’ on the water fishin’ is a great way to enjoy Labor Day weekend

Hello Folks,

Here comes the Labor Day weekend with a lot of folks gettin’ at least three days off. I hope you have some great plans for you and your family. Whether it’s fishin’, boatin’, cookin’ out, or just gettin’ together with family and friends, I hope y’all have a great time.

If you want to go fishin’ this weekend, you need to get on the water early due to the extra boat traffic that will be on the water this weekend. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports due to the hot weather not many folks are fishin’ for panfish. Only a handful of folks are catchin’ a few bluegills and a few specks in Lake Jesup. It’s been kinda slow for a couple of weeks due to the hot weather and the afternoon rains.

The bass fishin’ hasn’t been too bad in most of the lakes in our area. The Xtreme Bass Series held its tournament on the Harris Chain last weekend. The team of Calan Hawkins and Lance Pemble weighed in five bass that hit the scales at 25.07 lbs. Calan and Lance also had the biggest bass of the tournament that weighed in at 8.63 lbs.

The Xtreme Bass Series held its August tournament on West Lake Toho, and the team of Chris Maxwell and Mike Porter won with a five-bass limit that weighed in at 25.02 lbs. The team of Jim Miller and Andrew Lee weighed in the biggest bass of the tournament that hit the scales at 8.44 lbs.

With those types of results, the bass fishin’ has still stayed strong over the summer. I know that a lot of folks have been fishin’ Orange Lake-Lochloosa over the summer and the results have been outstandin’ there as well. The monthly tournament of the Xtreme Bass Series that was held up there this month. It took 22.18 lbs. to win with a five-bass limit. Congrats to the team of Tony Davis and Mike Davis who won the tournament. They also had big bass that weighed in at 8.75 lbs.

I also want to report that the pink-tagged bass hasn’t been captured yet in John’s Lake. You can go to the TrophyCatch.com website and see where that bass was tagged and released. We have only one more month to go for Season 10, that will conclude on September 30. I hope someone catches that big bass. You can win some great prizes but if you don’t go fishin’, you won’t have a chance to win.

Well, that’s it for this week. I want to wish everyone a great Labor Day weekend and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!