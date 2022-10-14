Be careful when boating due to high water everywhere

Hello Folks,

All those folks are in our thoughts and prayers that are dealing with high water levels and floodin.’

The ramps in Orange County are still closed until further notice. I’m sure everyone has seen the high-water levels in Orange County on the news. Some of our favorite lakes, like Jesup, Monroe, and Harney, are dealing with high water levels. You can go to the FWC website and see the ramps that are closed. The ramps for the Maitland Chain are still closed, as well.

I know lots of folks want to get out on the water because the weather is so nice. The concern is when you are on the lakes in your boat, you are causing damage to your neighbors who are dealing with high water. A lot of folks’ docks are under water and you may run over those docks with your boat and cause further damage to the dock or yourself.

The ramps on the Harris Chain, the ones that are in Lake County, are open and lots of folks are fishin’ the chain. My fishin’ buddy Rich Niles fished his club tournament on the Harris Chain last weekend. It took five fish that weighed around 17 pounds to win. I just checked the Osceola County website and their ramps are closed, as well, due to high water. You can call 407-742-8653 for further information for the ramps in Osceola County.

We are goin’ to be dealin’ with high water for a while, so you may have to travel out of town to go fishin.’ I wish I had better news, but the Harris Chain is about the only chain that is open if you want to get out and do some fishin.’

I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: high water

Save a few and good luck!