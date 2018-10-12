Bass fishin’ is still pretty good in most area lakes, rivers

Hello Folks,

I hope you had a great weekend and you got a chance to do some fishin’. Unfortunately for me, my fishin’ buddy was out of the town and we didn’t get a chance to go fishin’ last week. That bein’ said, the fishin’ is still doin’ good.

We should be back to normal by the end of the weekend and the fishin’ should be fairly good. Folks are catchin’ some nice stringers of bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe and Lake Woodruff. Most folks are driftin’ open water with crickets and red worms. If you don’t have a boat, head up to the seawalls on Lake Monroe. Folks are catchin’ some bluegills and shellcrackers off the seawall, so get some crickets and red worms and take the family fishin’.

The bass fishin’ on the St. Johns River has been good in most areas along the river laydowns and pads. Also, you can catch some nice bass on shiners in those types of areas. The bass fishin’ has been doin’ good in John’s Lake real early in the mornin’. Folks are gettin’ on the water early and catchin’ some nice bass along the shoreline cover on swim-baits, plastic frogs, and toads. Once the sun gets up, try to find some deeper water with hydrilla and eel-grass, and the bass should be hangin’ around those areas feedin’ on baitfish.

Also, the bass fishin’ has been good on the Harris Chain. My buddy Ron, who fishes the chain all the time, told me that it’s been takin’ five bass that weigh around 15 lbs. to 20 lbs. each to win the Sunday tournament. Most of the bass are bein’ caught around the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds. Plastic worms, slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits or shallow-runnin’ crank-baits will put some bass in the boat. You can also catch some nice bass flippin’ the heavy cover and reeds throughout the chain.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good on the Butler Chain. Most folks are draggin’ shiners around the submerged hydrilla beds and the pepper grass patches. You can also catch some bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. If the grass patches are pretty good sized, try fishin’ a speed worm across the top of the grass and when you get to an openin’ in the grass, let your bait fall in the hole in the grass. You might just get a chance to catch a big bass.

Well, that’s all I have for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ after the storm goes by us. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!