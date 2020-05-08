Bass fishin’ in Lakes Monroe and Jessup still going gang busters

Hello Folks,

I hope everyone has had a great week and, hopefully, you got a chance to do some fishin’. I want to wish all the mothers out there a Happy Mother’s Day. I hope everyone gets a chance to honor their mothers durin’ this special day. You could even take your mom fishin’.

The fishin’ is still doin’ good and folks are gettin’ on the water and catchin’ some fish. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that folks are still catchin’ plenty of panfish. The specks are still bitin’ under the 417 bridge on minners and a few are bein’ caught on jigs. The bluegills and shellcrackers are bitin’ like crazy in most all the lakes in our area. Kyle reports some nice stringers in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Also, some nice bluegills are bein’ caught in Lake Cypress on the Kissimmee Chain.

The bass fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain, especially West Lake, is still goin’ gang busters. Folks are still catchin’ some nice bass and some good numbers as well. The bass fishin’ in lake “Walk in the Water” is still goin’ strong this week as well. Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain was still good this past week. Folks are catchin’ bass in most of the lakes in the chain. You can catch ’em on chatter-baits, plastic worms, and Rat-L-Traps.

The ramp at the Butler Chain is still closed according to Kyle, so I can’t give you a report from there this week. I can give you a good report on John’s Lake this week. Kyle reports that folks are still catchin’ some nice bass in John’s Lake durin’ the day and some folks are doin’ good at night. We had a full moon this week on Thursday. The bass fishin’ on John’s Lake is good at night and some folks were out there catchin’ some nice bass at night.

Rick and I fished John’s Lake this week and we had another great day on the water. We have been blessed for the past two weeks. We caught 17 bass, mostly on plastic worms. We both caught a bass more than five pounds each and Rick caught two bass of more than four pounds each as well. We caught a couple of two and three pounders to round out the day. The fishin’ was great and I don’t know how long it’s gonna last, but right now, the fishin’ is fantastic in Central Florida. If you have been waitin’ to go fishin’, now is a good time to go before we get into our hot summer days.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon.

Save a few and good luck!