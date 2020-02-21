Bass are bitin’ well most places

Hello Folks,

I hope you are havin’ a great week and you got in some fishin’ time over the weekend. The bass have been bitin’ real well in most all the local lakes in our area.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that they are sellin’ lots of shiners and folks are goin’ to the pond and catchin’ some nice bass on ’em. This is that time of year when the big females go on the beds and now is a good chance to catch your personal best. Please practice catch-and-release and get those girls back in the water as soon as possible.

Kyle reports that not too many folks are fishin’ for specks. A few anglers are still driftin’ open water with minners and catchin’ a few specks.

We are supposed to get some cooler weather by the time you read this so hopefully that will get the specks to bitin’ again. I did talk to one angler and he is catchin’ some specks in Lake Eustis. He reported to me that they catch their specks on 1/4-oz. Rat-L-Traps near the shoreline cover at first light. Once the bite is over, they move to deeper water and catch ’em on minners. Chrome blue has been the favorite color to catch those specks.

If you are interested in how pros fish the Harris Chain, you are in luck. The FLW is holdin’ a three-day tournament in Leesburg.

They will be takin’ off at safelight at Venetian Gardens in Leesburg and returning at 3 p.m. to weigh their fish. The event began Thursday, February 20, and runs through Sunday, February 23.

If you can’t get to the weigh-ins yourself, you can watch it live on FLW’s webpage. They will be live streamin’ with studio coverage Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you have never been to a bass tournament before and you want to see some big bass weighed in, this is your chance to experience it.

I can assure you there will be some big bass weighed in at this tournament. The bass are in pre-spawn and are in a spawnin’ mood right now. The angler who can find ’em – and the bass bite each day – will have some nice bags of bass for the weigh-in.

Rick and I fished the Harris Chain this week and we had a couple of good days on the water. We caught most of our bass flippin’ the heavy cover with flippin’ baits.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope to see you on the water and good luck.

Tip of the week: bass are bitin’.

Save a few and good luck!