Bass and panfish are bitin as weather continues to warm

Hello Folks,

We are havin’ some great weather even though we do need some rain. We should get rain by the time you read this. The fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the lakes and chains in our area. You will find folks fishin’ for bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Red worms fished around or near their beds will get you a limit in no time.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good to real good. It just depends on the day you get to get on the water. Rick and I fished John’s Lake last week and early this week. We caught and released 17 bass last week and 12 this week. We caught most of our bass on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, plastic worms, and lipless crank-baits. A couple of the bass we caught still had roe in ’em, so it’s safe to say we still have some late spawners.

We have a new moon this weekend so that might put some of those bass on the beds to spawn. The bass fishin’ has been good in the Butler Chain. Lots of schoolers throughout the chain and plenty of bass bein’ caught along the shoreline cover. Once the mornin’ bite is over, move to deeper water and fish the offshore eel-grass and hydrilla beds for bass. A lipless crank-bait ripped through the grass will get you some strikes and you will catch some bass usin’ that technique.

I wanted to let everyone know that startin’ April 29 through the end of May, the FWC is goin’ to be treatin’ the hydrilla in the Harris Chain. The Lake County Water Authority will treat the hydrilla in Lake Harris, Lake Eustis, Lake Dora, Lake Yale, Lake Beauclair, Lake Griffin, and Dead River. The FWC will treat 595 acres on Lake Harris and 2.5 acres in Dead River. The two agencies will be usin’ a chemical know as Aquathol K. The chemical is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There are no restrictions for fishin’ and swimmin’ and irrigations.

If you want to see the areas bein’ treated, you need to go to MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants. There is a map on the website that shows all the areas that will be treated over the next month.

Well, that’s it for this week. I’ll hope to see you on the water real soon.

Tip of the week: late spawners.

Save a few and good luck!