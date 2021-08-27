Bass and bluegills are still bitin’ in St. John’s River, Lake Monroe

Hello Folks,

Oh my gosh, summer is almost over and for me I’m ready for some cooler weather. For all you folks that can handle it God Bless your pea pickin’ hearts. I guess I’m just gettin older and the heat affects me more than it used too.

Anyway the fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the lakes in our area. The St. John’s River is producin’ some nice stringers of bass as well, and the bluegills are still bitin’ pretty good too. Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that folks are catchin’ lots of bluegills in Lake Monroe, Lake Jesup, and The St. John’s River. All you need is a few cups of red worms and go fishin’. Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ on The Harris Chain is still doin’ good. He fished there last week and caught quite a few bass up to 5 lbs. My buddy Rich Niles has been catchin’ some nice bass in The Harris Chain too. He fished there for two days and caught quite a few bass and a nice 5lber. as well. So the bass are bitin’ just about everywhere right now.

The bass are still bitin’ in The Butler Chain. My neighbor John, and his nephew Chet fished The Butler Chain last week and they caught and released over 18 bass. Their biggest bass weighed about 3lbs. Mark at Big Toho B&T reports that the hydrilla has been sprayed on the northend of the lake and is started to dissipate. You can almost navigate the northend of the lake now, so that’s a good thing.

The other good news is the bass are bitin’ pretty good in Lake Toho and Lake Kissimmee. The XTreme Bass Series held their monthly tournament out of Lake Toho this past weekend. The winnin’ team of Terry Segraves and Tim Burton won the tournament with 5 bass that weighed 33.20 lbs. The biggest bass of the tournament was 8.7 lbs. They had 16 boats in the field and just about everyone caught fish. You had to have at least 5 bass that weighed over 14 lbs. or more to make the top ten. So I would have to say the bass are bitin’ in Lake Toho.

Mark also mentioned that a few folks are catchin’ some summer time specks in between the islands in West Lake. Mark also reports that the bass are bitin’ early in the mornin’ on topwater baits like a Zara Spook, and buzz baits. Once the sun gets up you need to fish the edges of the hydrilla mats, or flip the holes in the hydrilla. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on 10 to 12-inch plastic worms along the edge of the hydrilla. Junebug and red-shad have been the best colors to use for catchin the bigger bass.

Well that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ over the weekend and make sure you take you family with you. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: Bass are Bitin’

Save a few and good luck!