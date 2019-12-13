Baptiste Orthodontics will give you every reason to smile

Baptiste Orthodontics, located in the heart of Apopka, offers several affordable options for braces and aligners.

In this day and age, people of all ages are able to choose from a variety of treatment options including: traditional braces, ceramic braces, and clear aligners (such as Clear Correct and Invisalign).

Besides wanting to have the perfect smile, the reasons for getting braces also varies from person to person. If you recognize any of these signs in your child or yourself, it might be time to schedule a consultation with an orthodontist:

Early or late loss of baby teeth

Difficulty chewing or biting

Mouth breathing

Sucking the thumb or fingers, or other oral habits

Crowded, misplaced, or blocked-out teeth

Jaws that shift, make sound, protrude, or are recessed

Speech difficulty

Biting the check or biting into the roof of the mouth

Protruding teeth

Grinding or clenching of teeth

Inability to comfortably close lips

Facial imbalance or asymmetry (features out of proportion to the rest of the face)

Baptiste Orthodontics offers free consultations with two wonderful certified Orthodontists. Dr. Andre Baptiste and Dr. Stephen Nelson are highly trained and have extensive experience working with patients who have unique orthodontic needs.

Baptiste Orthodontics offers three convenient locations in Apopka, Orlando, and Windermere. Only the latest technology in orthodontic care is used. The staff is friendly and professional, and the environment is relaxed.

The best way to find out if you need braces and what options you have is to schedule a complementary consultation. This way, you can speak to the doctor directly and share all your concerns and goals. Having a certified professional look at your case individually is always the best option. Most insurances are accepted. Also, no down payment and 0% financing is offered.

Baptiste Orthodontics’ Apopka office is located at 12 S. Park Avenue. You may reach them at 407-801-7775 or visit their website at www.baptisteorthodontics.com.

If you are considering braces for you or a loved one, there is no better time than today and no better place than Baptiste Orthodontics.

Advertisement