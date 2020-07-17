Baptiste Orthodontics knows it is not business as usual

Baptiste Orthodontics, located in the heart of Apopka, offers several affordable options for braces and aligners. In this day and age, people of all ages are able to choose from a variety of treatment options including: traditional braces, ceramic braces and clear aligners (such as Invisalign, Clear Correct and Straight Teeth Solutions). Besides wanting to have the perfect smile, the reasons for getting braces also varies from person to person. If you recognize any of these signs in your child or yourself, it might be time to schedule a consultation with an orthodontist:

• Early or late loss of baby teeth

• Difficulty chewing or biting

• Mouth breathing

• Sucking the thumb or fingers, or other oral habits

• Crowded, misplaced or blocked-out teeth

• Jaws that shift, make sound, protrude or are recessed

• Speech difficulty

• Biting the cheek or biting into the roof of the mouth

• Protruding teeth

• Grinding or clenching of teeth

• Inability to comfortably close lips

• Facial imbalance or asymmetry (features out of proportion to the rest of the face)

Baptiste Orthodontics offers free consultations with two wonderful certified Orthodontists. Dr. Andre Baptiste and Dr. Winston Morris are highly trained and have extensive experience working with patients with unique orthodontic needs. The practice offers three convenient locations (Apopka, Orlando and Windermere). Only the latest technology in orthodontic care is used. The staff is friendly and professional. As a dental practice safety has always been a priority. However, new enhanced health guidelines have been incorporated to keep both patient and staff safe during the current health crisis.

The best way to find out if you need braces or aligners is to schedule a complimentary consultation. This way you can speak to the doctor directly and share all your concerns and goals. Having a certified professional look at your case individually is always the best option. Most insurance plans are accepted. Flexible payment plans and 0% financing are offered. If you are considering braces for you or a loved one, there is no better time than today and no better place than Baptiste Orthodontics.

Baptiste Orthodontics, Apopka, is located at 12 S. Park Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703. Call today to make appointment at 407-801-7775, or visit www.baptisteorthodontics.com.

