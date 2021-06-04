Baptiste Orthodontics & Dentistry for Kids welcomes Dr. Alma Correia

Dr. Alma Correia is very excited to provide pediatric dental services to Apopka, Florida and its neighboring communities! As the community grows and new young families move into the area, the need for a pediatric dentist has also grown. Dr. Alma joined the Baptiste Orthodontics & Dentistry for Kids practice this past January and is ready to service the dental needs of kids in the community.

Dr. Alma believes that a major key to maintaining a healthy mouth is to create good habits at young age. Visiting the dentist from early, specifically by the first birthday or within 6 months of getting their first teeth, helps children and their parents in multiple ways. First, during an initial visit, Dr. Alma is able to educate families on how to properly care for children’s teeth as well as how to maintain a healthy diet. This can help to decrease risk their of getting cavities. Dr. Alma is also able to diagnose dental issues early, before they become larger problems with more complicated solutions. Finally, visiting the dentist at a young age helps children become more comfortable with the dental examination, cleaning, etc. Dr. Alma tries to make the visits fun and exciting for children, and she is committed to creating long lasting relationships with her patients and their families.

Baptiste Dentistry for Kids specializes in treating patients from 1- 18 years of age. Besides dental exams and cleanings, Dr. Alma is trained to offer services for more complicated dental needs such as fillings, extractions, nerve treatment, crowns, and sealants, to name a few. To help children feel relaxed when completing these types of treatments, Dr. Alma offers nitrous oxide (laughing gas) when appropriate and requested. She is also licensed to offer sedation for select patients that need this option when completing their treatment.

Dr. Alma graduated Magna Cum Laude from Tufts University where she double majored in Child Development and Community Health. After completing college, she went on to work in various settings, which have all contributed to her skills today. Dr. Alma completed her dental education at New York University. Her most memorable experience at NYU was when she traveled to Grenada and Mexico to provide dental care to underserved children. As a dental student, she was the recipient of the Presidential Service award for her dedication to community service and outreach. She was also awarded the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Predoctoral Student Award and was acknowledged by the American Association of Women Dentists for her academic excellence and outstanding leadership.

Dr. Alma completed her pediatric dental training at North Shore LIJ Hospital. During this time, she was named Chief Resident and was recognized as resident of the year in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry. She is currently a board-certified pediatric dentist, a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Dental Association.

Dr. Alma is very passionate about dental health education and has participated in many dental awareness classes at local schools, preschools and community groups. During her free time, she volunteers at a non-profit organization, Shepard’s Hope, and is helping to organize ways to provide dental care to underserved communities in Central Florida. She is an active member of Lake Mary Church and loves spending time with her husband, Dennis and their two girls, Madison and Melody.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Alma Correia call the offices of Baptiste Dentistry for Kids at 407-992-8400 or visit them at www.BaptisteDentistryForKids.com. Offices are conveniently located across from Kit Land Nelson Park at 12 South Park, Suite B, Apopka, FL 32703.

