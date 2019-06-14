Baptiste Orthodontics believes you deserve a happy, healthy smile

Improving your smile and the alignment of your teeth begins by visiting a certified orthodontist.

Summertime is a fantastic time to schedule a consultation and take the necessary steps to start your orthodontic treatment!

Baptiste Orthodontics has two certified orthodontists, Dr. Andre Baptiste and Dr. Stephen Nelson. With over 35 years of experience, they will be with you every step of your journey towards a beautiful, healthy smile.

Tooth and jaw alignment are important for your overall health. Moving teeth is more complicated than just wearing aligners. Dr. Baptiste and Dr. Nelson strongly advise against the use of online, do-it-yourself programs.

For safe movement of your teeth, your treatment needs to be closely monitored by a certified orthodontist for optimal results. Each person’s bite and tooth alignment are unique to them and require an individualized plan to make sure a healthy smile is achieved.

If you are interested in going the clear aligners route, Dr. Baptiste and Dr. Nelson offer Invisalign and Clear Correct.

At your initial appointment, the doctors will discuss with you all of your options. If they think you are a good candidate to use clear aligners, you will need a quick digital scan. This scan can be done the day of your appointment or at a more convenient time for you.

Once the scan is completed, the doctor will go over it with you and if you are happy with the proposed outcome, they will order your aligners. At Baptiste Orthodontics, clear aligners are often less expensive than traditional braces and for many, will help align their teeth much faster. It is a great option for adults who do not want the metal brackets on their teeth. This is also a good option for young adults and teenagers who are performers or athletes.

Baptiste Orthodontics has three convenient locations in Apopka, Orlando, and Windermere with great hours during the summer months. Quite often, many people try to start their treatment the week before school starts, but this is a very hectic and busy time for everyone.

Dr. Baptiste and Dr. Nelson recommend that you start in June or July. This will assure that you are used to the routine of your new aligners or braces before school starts.

Baptiste Orthodontics’ Apopka office is located at 12 S. Park Avenue. You may reach them at 407-801-7775 or visit their website at www.baptisteorthodontics.com.

If you are considering braces for you or a loved one, there is no better time than today and no better place than Baptiste Orthodontics.

