Baptiste Dentistry for Kids now open in Apopka

We are excited to announce the opening of Baptiste Dentistry for Kids in Apopka! For years, patients have been asking Dr. Andre Baptiste if his office provided dental services for children beyond braces. Well now, Dr. Baptiste can answer with an eager YES! Orthodontics and pediatrics have always gone hand in hand and they truly complement each other. Most importantly, it provides patients with the opportunity to go to one location to receive all the dental services they need. Our office will continue providing orthodontics, but now additional services provided will include checkups, cleanings, x-rays, fillings, sealants, and extractions, to name a few.

Pediatric dentists are considered the pediatricians of dentistry according to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. What makes them unique is that after completing four years of dental school, they spend an additional two years obtaining specialty training in treating children only. In addition, they also receive training in caring for children and adolescents that may have special health needs or complex medical issues.

A pediatric dentist takes pride in helping to make the dental visits fun for children of all ages. All too often, adults have a phobia of the dentist, which is often linked to a negative experience they may have had during childhood. For that reason, during a typical visit, our office and staff will take our time to explain various procedures in a child-oriented manner and show select instruments to the child before proceeding. Our office also offers nitrous oxide (also known as “laughing gas”) to help our anxious patients feel a little calmer and more relaxed.

Pediatric dentists also value the importance of prevention of serious dental issues. They begin seeing patients as young as one year’s old up to the age of eighteen. With young children, a major part of the time spent is educating parents and caregivers how to properly care for their child’s teeth. It is also important that young children establish a dental home so that they will know where to go in the event of a dental emergency. Finally, obtaining a dental check-up while a child is young is important because it is not uncommon for two- and three-year old to start developing dental decay, which is easier to treat when caught early.

Our pediatric dental team is truly looking forward to meeting different families in Apopka. Providing the best patient care to our children is our number one priority

Baptiste Dentistry for Kids is in the heart of Apopka across from Kit Land Nelson Park – 12 South Park Avenue, Suite B, Apopka, FL 32703. Most private insurances are accepted and as well as some Medicaid. Several staff members speak Spanish. To schedule an appointment or for more information please call (407) 992-8400. For a complete list of services, contact information and information on our board-certified pediatric dentist you can visit www.BaptisteDentistryForKids.com.

