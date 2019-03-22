Baked Brown Bread pairs well with Boston Baked Beans

From our friends at Northside Baptist Church, we have Broccoli Casserole from Louise Ustler. It looks pretty simple and quick.

Dell’s Corn Casserole comes to us from Carolyn Cartmill in Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook. Using canned Niblets Corn, it should be easy. You need to cook rice first to make the dish.

From simplyrecipes.com, we have Boston Baked Beans, cooked in a slow cooker. They give optional directions for using a Dutch oven and baking the beans in a slow oven. Make sure you keep an eye on the water level. Nothing worse than dried out baked beans. You will notice, a recipe for Brown Bread follows this recipe! Brown bread is MADE for baked beans.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have Baked Brown Bread. This makes a moist loaf similar to steamed brown bread and is good with baked beans.

Jane Gnann shares her recipe for canned tuna baked in a dish that she named Mock Deviled Crab. It comes to us through our friends from Plains, Georgia, in Plains Pot Pourri.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Eltha Mark’s Dixies.

Rosemarie Miceli’s Artichoke Dip for Crackers, found in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock, looks pretty good. It calls for canned artichoke hearts.

LOUISE USTLER’S

BROCCOLI CASSEROLE #1

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

4 packages chopped frozen broccoli

1 stick butter

1 8-ounce package Velveeta Cheese

Salt to taste

Cook broccoli and drain well. Add Velveeta and butter. Heat on low heat until cheese and butter are melted. Pour mixture into greased 9 x 13-inch pan. Add crumb topping.

Crumb Topping:

1 stick soft butter

1 roll Ritz crackers

Put crackers in a large plastic bag and crush until fine. Mix with the soft butter and sprinkle on the broccoli mix. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until slightly brown.

CAROLYN CARTMILL’S “DELL’S” CORN CASSEROLE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

2 12-ounce cans Niblets Corn, drained

1 medium onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 stick margarine

2 cups cooked rice

1 can mushroom soup

1 small jar pimiento, chopped

2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 cup grated cheese

Saute onion and pepper in margarine. Combine all ingredients except cheese. Pour into a 9 x 13-inch glass dish or pan. Bake 30 minutes, or until bubbly. When almost done, top with grated cheese.

BOSTON BAKED BEANS,

SLOW COOKED

Recipe from simplyrecipes.com

1 pound (2 to 2-1/4 cups) dry white beans such as navy beans or great northern beans (can also use kidney beans)

1/3 cup molasses

1/3 cup brown sugar

3-4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

3 cups hot water

1/2 pound salt pork (can substitute bacon) cut into 1/2-inch to 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion (1-1/2 cups) chopped

Place beans in a large pot and cover with 2 inches of water. Soak overnight and drain. Alternatively, bring a pot with the beans covered with 2 inches of water to a boil, remove from heat and let soak for an hour, then drain.

Mix the molasses, brown sugar, mustard, and ground cloves with 3 cups of hot water.

Line the bottom of a slow-cooker (or a Dutch oven if you are cooking in the oven) with half of the salt pork (pick the fattiest pieces). Layer over with half of the drained beans. Add all of the chopped onion in a layer.

Top with another layer of beans and the remaining salt pork. Pour the molasses water mixture over the beans to just cover the beans.

Cover and cook in a slow-cooker on the low setting for 8 hours (or in a 250-degree Fahrenheit oven) until the beans are tender. Check the water level a few hours in, and if the beans need more water, add some. Add additional salt to taste if needed.

Note that fresher beans will cook faster than older beans. Your beans may be ready in less than 8 hours, or they may take longer. Best the next day.

Serve with Boston brown bread.

BAKED BROWN BREAD

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW

NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

1/2 cup each cornmeal, rye, and whole wheat flours

1/4 cup wheat germ

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup raisins

1 egg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup molasses

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 2. Mix together the flours, wheat germ, baking soda, salt, and raisins. 3. Stir in the egg, oil, buttermilk, and molasses only until the dry ingredients are moistened. 4. Turn into an oiled and lightly floured 8 x 4 x 2-inch loaf pan. 5. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand in the pan on a wire rack for a few minutes, then turn out on the rack. To serve, cut with a serrated knife. Yield: One loaf.

JANE GNANN’S

MOCK DEVILED CRAB

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia,

PLAINS POT POURRI

1 can tuna

1 medium onion, chopped

1 rib celery, chopped

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon ketchup

4 slices toast

1 teaspoon pepper

1 egg

1/2 stick butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

Mix ingredients together and pat out on flat pan; bake at 350 degrees until brown.

ELTHA MARK’S DIXIES

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 cups brown sugar

2 sticks (1 cup) margarine

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup nuts

1 teaspoon vanilla

Cream sugar and margarine. Add beaten eggs. Stir in flour and salt. Add nuts and vanilla, mix. Pour into greased baking pan (13 x 9-inch) and bake for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. Cut into squares.

RAMONA WHALEY’S

ROSEMARIE MICELI’S

ARTICHOKE DIP FOR CRACKERS

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 large cans artichoke hearts, drained, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated or shredded

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Garlic salt to taste

Mix all ingredients and put in lightly greased baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with Triscuits crackers.