Bake chicken with skin removed, coated with mashed potato flakes

Crispy Pota-to Chicken from Alberta Espey in New Vision’s Community Church’s Feeding the Flock sounds sort of like fried chicken, but it is baked in the oven. I can’t wait to try it.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have Baked Brown Bread. This makes a moist loaf similar to steamed brown bread and will be good with the Five-Bean Bake, above.

Five-Bean Bake is a dish from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites. The beans called for are canned beans although you can certainly cook your own dried beans if you choose. Sauteed onion and bacon should fancy up this dish to please all the folks at the table.

Burnie Roberts shares her Crabmeat Casserole with us through The Apopka Woman’s Club’s What’s Cookin’? Keep in mind, this recipe is from when the rock stars of the kitchen made their own salad dressing; hence, the “boiled salad dressing” called for in the recipe.

Creamed Green Beans from Savannah Style is very good and will work out well for any special occasion or special supper for your loved ones.

Lillian Cleghorn’s Apple Dumplings made with crescent rolls sounds not only easy but also delicious. You can serve this dessert either plain, or with Cool Whip or ice cream. This easy delight comes from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook.

ALBERTA ESPEY’S

CRISPY POTATO CHICKEN

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 chicken, 3 to 4 pounds, cut up with skin removed

2 eggs

2 tablespoons water

1-1/2 cups mashed potato flakes (garlic and herb)

1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted

In large resealable plastic bag, combine first five ingredients. Add chicken in two batches, shake to coat. In shallow bowl, beat eggs and water. Dip chicken in batter, then coat with potato flakes. Pour butter or margarine into 13 x 9-inch shallow baking dish and add chicken. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Turn chicken and bake 30 minutes longer.

BAKED BROWN BREAD

The New York Times

NEW NATURAL FOODS

COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

1/2 cup each cornmeal, rye, and whole wheat flours

1/4 cup wheat germ

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup raisins

1 egg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup molasses

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 2. Mix together the flours, wheat germ, baking soda, salt, and raisins. 3. Stir in the egg, oil, buttermilk, and molasses only until the dry ingredients are moistened. 4. Turn into an oiled and lightly floured 8 x 4 x 2-inch loaf pan. 5. Bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand in the pan on a wire rack for a few minutes, then turn out on the rack. To serve, cut with a serrated knife. Yield: One loaf.

FIVE-BEAN BAKE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

8 bacon slices, chopped

1 large onion, diced

1 (28-ounce) can pork and beans

1 (19.75-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (16-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 (15.5-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15.25-ounce) can lima beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup cider vinegar

Cook chopped bacon slices in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crisp; remove bacon, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add diced onion, and sauté in hot drippings five minutes or until tender.

Combine bacon, onion, pork and beans, black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, lima beans, ketchup, brown sugar, 1/2 cup water, and cider vinegar in a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish.

Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for one hour; uncover and bake 30 more minutes.

Makes 8 servings.

Note: The hardest part of preparing this dish is opening the cans. For hard-core cooks, you could use dried beans. I lean that way.

But, canned beans are fine although they are sodium-packed. You can rinse them but you may be rinsing some of the vitamins away. And, ounce for ounce, they are more expensive than dried beans. So, however you choose to do it, beans are good for you!

BURNIE ROBERTS’

CRAB MEAT CASSEROLE

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

1 pound fresh crab meat

2 eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup boiled salad dressing

1 onion

1/2 cup parsley

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

3 tablespoons chicken broth

1-1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs

3 tablespoons melted butter

Pick over the pound of fresh crab meat to remove bits of bone and shell. Place in bowl and add the two chopped hard-cooked eggs, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup boiled salad dressing, 1 peeled onion grated, 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon prepared mustard and 3 tablespoons chicken broth or sherry. Toss 1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs with 3 tablespoons melted butter. Add half of the bread crumb mixture to the crab mixture. Turn into a buttered 2-quart casserole and sprinkle with remaining bread crumbs. Bake in a moderate oven, 350 degrees F for about 45 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Makes six servings.

CREAMED GREEN BEANS

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup onion, finely sliced

1 tablespoon parsley, minced.

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon lemon peel, grated

1 cup sour cream

5 cups green beans, cooked and drained (should be French-sliced)

1/2 cup mushrooms, sautéed

1/2 cup sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup bread crumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Cook onion and parsley in butter until tender, but not brown. Add flour, salt, pepper and lemon peel. Add sour cream and mix well. Stir in beans and mushrooms. Place in a 7 x 11-inch casserole. Top with grated cheese. Combine bread crumbs and melted butter and sprinkle on top of green beans. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

APPLE DUMPLINGS

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

2 apples (any good cooking

apples), cored and peeled

2 cans crescent rolls

1-1/2 cups water (or orange juice)

1 cup sugar

1 stick butter (or margarine)

Cut apples into eighths. Wrap crescent rolls around apple pieces, and place in baking dish. Sprinkle with cinnamon.

Heat water, sugar and butter until sugar and butter are melted. Pour over crescent rolls. Sprinkle more cinnamon and sugar over rolls, if desired. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 45 minutes. Serve warm with topping of ice cream or Cool Whip, or just plain.