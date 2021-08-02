Back-to-school sales tax holiday in Florida is in effect July 31-August 9

The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday in Florida begins Saturday, July 31, and continues through Monday, August 9.

The sales tax holiday applies to purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories priced $60 or less per item, as well as purchases of certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and the first $1,000 of the sales prices of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories when bought for noncommercial home or personal use.

The tax holiday does not apply to any item of clothing selling for more than $60, any school supply item selling for more than $15, books that are not otherwise exempt, computers and computer-related accessories bought for commercial purposes, rentals or leases of any eligible items, repairs or alterations of any eligible items, or sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

No tax is due on the sale or purchase of any article of clothing, wallet, or bag, including handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags, but excluding briefcases, suitcases, and other garment bags, with a selling price of $60 or less per item.

Clothing means any article of wearing apparel, including all footwear (except skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates), intended to be worn on or about the human body. Clothing does not include watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, or handkerchiefs.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively. Subscribe today!