August 4, 2023 obituaries

August 4, 2023

Hazel Lucille DeMott Brigman, 93 of Zellwood passed away July 20, 2023. Born October 25, 1929 in Lumberton, NC. A long time resident of Apopka, she and her husband of 74 years were business owners of Dave’s Jewelers and Dave Brigman Motors for over 50 years. She is preceded in death by husband David A. Brigman (June 25, 2023), parent Hattie Kinlaw DeMott, siblings Lucy DeMott Musselwhite, Geneva DeMott Rogers, and Elwood DeMott. She is survived by her sister Ina Rose DeMott Rice of Deland, her four children Dennis C. Brigman (Shirley), Larry W. Brigman (Linda) of Apopka, Rhonda Kay Brigman of Blairsville, GA, Trena Brigman Sapp (Bobby) of Murphy, NC., five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society or your local animal shelter.

…

Melisa J. Brooks, 53, of Apopka, Florida passed away on July 19, 2023. Mrs. Brooks was born on January 31, 1970 in Orlando, Florida. She is preceded in death by her mother Charlotte Taylor; siblings Tamala Idlewine, Rebecca Jordan and Michael Idlewine. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Brooks; children Tiffany (Cody) Retzel of Umatilla, Cheyenne Brooks of Apopka, Jason (Tiffany) Brooks of Seattle, WA and Jeremy (Jessica) Brooks of Altoona, IA. sister Lori Adams; 6 grandchildren as well as many loved ones and friends.

…

Shad Michael Soto, 45, of Apopka, Florida passed away on July 22, 2023. Mr. Soto was born on September 28, 1977 in Fort Myers, Florida. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Joseph Schneider and paternal grandfather Robert L. Soto. He is survived by his adoring parents Robert and Linda Soto; second parents Judy and Dennis; maternal grandmother Loraine Schneider; paternal grandmother Edna Soto; siblings Teresa (Paul) Philpotts as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, loved ones and friends. He was adored by so many and will be dearly missed. He made everyone around him a better person-we should all strive to be like him.

…

Michael Lee Hart, 75, died July 25, 2023. He was born October 20, 1947 in Apopka, Orange County Florida. Parents were Emmett M. Hart Sr. and Avis Huggins Hart. He attended schools in Apopka and graduated from Apopka High School in 1965. Michael married Ann Chandler on September 01, 1967. For 41 years he owned and operated a greenhouse plant-growing business. Mike’s favorite hobby was restoring cars and trucks from the 1950’s. Survivors include his loving wife of almost 56 years, Ann; brother Robert; as well as sisters Florence Little and Dean Faircloth. He is preceded by his parents; brothers Emmett Jr, Joseph and Thomas; sisters Mary Dixon and Barbara Hart.

…