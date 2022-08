August 2022 obituaries

August 12, 2022

WILLIAM JOSEPH RHOME III, 58, Apopka, died Saturday, July 30. Mr. Rhome III was born in Stamford, Connecticut. Survivors: children, Amber Hunter, Maria A., William IV; sister, Donna R. Knapp; 11 grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

August 5, 2022

SAMUEL HUFFSTUTLER III, 51, Apopka, died Thursday, July 28. Mr. Huffstutler III, was born in Orlando. Survivors: wife Carol Huffstutler; son Anthony Spoon; siblings Pamela (Paul) Lynch, Samantha (Rusty) Phillips; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

…