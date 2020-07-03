Associates in Dermatology has 30 plus years dedicated care to Central Florida

At Associates in Dermatology we are doing our share.

The situation is being very closely monitored and we, along with other health providers are following the advice of the Center for Disease and Prevention (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health Services (DHS). We will make any updates that we may need to assure the safety of our patents.

Our hours remain normal at most of our offices to serve our patients. Please be assured, we are taking additional precautions for infection control. For instance, we have increased our staff’s routine of disinfecting high-touch areas as well as our patient rooms several times throughout the day. Per the CDC and DHS, we have also restated and enforced the importance of hand hygiene with our entire team of medical assistants, providers and other staff members.

Associates in Dermatology’s president and medical director, Dr. Michael Steppie, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs micrographic surgeon, is one of the few elite members of the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Amonette Circle and his expert opinions have been quoted in numerous publications, including Men’s Health Magazine.

His role as an ardent supporter of the Central Florida community goes far beyond the routine practice of dermatology. “I feel my most important goal is to help educate the public about the risks of skin cancer and encourage them to adopt simple practices to help protect their skin!” says Dr. Michael Steppie.

Services & Awareness

“Our mission statement is ‘high-quality care,’ so we work diligently to ensure unparalleled patient care and excellent customer service. We treat our patients just as we would members of our own family,” said Dr. Steppie.

At any of Associates in Dermatology’s locations, patients will find various services to support whatever skin issue they may have, all with a service-before-self mentality.

“From our experienced physicians to our highly trained dermatology providers, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners, every member of my team takes pride in providing outstanding results,” Dr. Steppie says.

“Whether treating skin cancer or any other general dermatology condition, each one puts the patient first.”

Michael Steppie, M.D. continues by saying: “The latest skin cancer foundation statistics show that one in five Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetime. However,our year-round sunny climate means local residents spend more time than normal enjoying the outdoors as well as higher levels of exposure to the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Unfortunately, it also might explain why Florida’s rates of new skin cancer diagnoses are higher.”

“Make sun protection part of your daily ritual and seek shade. Avoid the sun as much as possible when the sun’s rays are the strongest, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.!” says Dr. Steppie. Then he continues, using the famous axiom from Benjamin Franklin: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!”

Associates in Dermatology accepts most health plans and also sees patients in 15 Central Florida locations. Their Apopka office is located at 531 Wekiva Commons Circle. Eric Michaelis-Woodard, PAC, MPAS, an Apopkan himself, is a skilled and very personable physician assistant, who has been part of the Apopka team of providers for the last four years.

He specializes in the treatment of skin cancer and diseases of the skin, hair, and nails.

His passion is in medical dermatology, and in treating acute and chronic dermatological conditions.

Each practice offers comprehensive dermatologic and cosmetic services, including treatments for non-cancerous skin conditions such as psoriasis, acne, eczema, allergic dermatitis, and diseases of the hair and nails.

They also specialize in cutting-edge Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer treatment.

For more information, call 800-827-7546 or check: DermOrlando.com.

Advertisement