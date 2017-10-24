Associates in Dermatology has deep roots in the community

Associates in Dermatology has served the medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology needs of Central Floridians for more than 25 years.

Medical Director Michael Steppie, MD, a board-certified physician with residencies in internal medicine, dermatology and dermatologic surgery, works continuously to spread the word about skin cancer risks, treatments, and preventive measures. His practice reflects his combined focus on research and patient care.

The professional staff of dedicated, board-certified dermatologists, physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and paramedical clinical estheticians takes pride in exceeding patient expectations.

※Our major focus is on general dermatology and skin care,§ Dr. Steppie says. ※We are passionate about skin cancer diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.§

Caring Providers

This sentiment easily describes Associates in Dermatology＊s patient-first mentality, which is shared by every team member, from the receptionists who greet patients to the skilled professionals who identify and treat skin conditions of all kinds.

Associates in Dermatology has grown to 15 locations in six counties across Central Florida, including Apopka, and specializes in cutting-edge treatment for skin cancer. One of the most effective cancer treatments in their armamentarium is MOHS micrographic surgery. This procedure has a documented cure rate of 99 percent for basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer.

In addition, the team has extensive experience treating a wide range of skin conditions including psoriasis, acne, eczema, allergic dermatitis, and diseases of the hair and nails.

Useful tips on maintaining the health of your skin hair and nails:

The practice of dermatology involves improving and maintaining not only the appearance but also the health of your skin, hair, and nails.

SKIN: The skin barrier, which serves as physical protection and an immune defense, can become disrupted. In order to restore its functions, it is important to use mild cleansers and avoid overuse of harsh scrubs. While cleansing, water should be lukewarm to prevent stripping the skin of its natural fats and oils that provide it with moisture. Immediately after bathing, the skin should be patted dry and a gentle, fragrance-free moisturizer should be applied.

HAIR: It is also common to experience a dry, itchy scalp. This condition is most commonly caused by seborrheic dermatitis and is characterized by red and flaky patches on the scalp that may resemble dandruff.

NAILS: Your nails can become dry, brittle, and split. It is essential to avoid using harsh soaps when washing hands, as this will remove the protective natural oils found in your nails. Apply a moisturizer and be sure to rub it into the cuticles and nails to restore their strength.

Schedule an appointment to receive specific recommendations on the best skin care routine for you.

Associates in Dermatology accepts most health plans and its laboratory services, supporting all locations, have been inspected and certified as fully compliant with stringent quality control standards and personnel/process oversight requirements by both Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) and the College of American Pathologists (CAP).

The Apopka office is located at 531 Wekiva Commons Circle. They also see patients in 14 other Central Florida locations, including Mount Dora and Sanford. Call 800.827.SKIN or visit DermOrlando.com.

