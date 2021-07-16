As the community grows, Lake Apopka Natural Gas District grows with it

In 1957, officials from Apopka, Clermont and Winter Garden recognized the need to deliver residents a domestic, reliable, environmentally friendly and cost-effective energy source – natural gas.

These leaders joined together to form a gas utility district, petitioning the Legislature of the state of Florida. Two years later, House Bill 2195, “Act of Florida Legislature Creating the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District,” was passed and the Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) was born.

Now, 62 years and more than 26,000 customers later, the District continues to deliver on its mission to provide natural gas services to its member cities with a focus on customer courtesy and care. And, as the Apopka, Clermont and Winter Garden areas continue to grow, LANGD is growing with them.

Over the last five years, the District has expanded its customer base by more than 42%. According to Elevate Lake Economic Development, Lake County was ranked the third-fastest growing county in the state in 2020 and LANGD will continue supporting that growth and even expanding its reach.

In addition to its exciting growth, over the last few years LANGD has also been recognized at the highest level for its commitment to excellence in the public natural gas utility industry.

In 2020, the organization earned its highest-ever distinction – the American Public Gas Association (APGA) Gold System Overall Achievement Recognition (SOAR) Award – for the first time in company history. The SOAR award program honors natural gas distribution utilities that demonstrate commitment to excellence in areas of system integrity, system improvement, employee safety and workforce development, and the Gold status is the highest possible achievement.

For ten consecutive years, LANGD has also won APGA’s Safety Award, as well as the Florida Public Service Commission’s Excellent Safety and Compliance Audit Record. The safe delivery of natural gas is the number one priority for all LANGD employees.

The District’s relationship with APGA is far reaching and extends well beyond just awards. The relationship also provides opportunities for LANGD to educate its member cities about the energy sources available to them.

Several LANGD team members have been involved with APGA over the utility’s 62-year history. Most notably, in August 2019, General Manger & CEO Samuel Davis Jr. assumed the role of chairman of APGA’s board of directors where he advocated for LANGD and over 700 other natural gas utilities across the nation.

In addition to membership, LANGD also participates in APGA’s Annual Conference every summer, which is the largest gathering of public and community-owned natural gas professionals across the nation. This is an opportunity for the District to reconnect with important industry leaders and brainstorm ways to improve their services. In 2021, the conference will take place July 25-28 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

As our community continues to grow, the District looks forward to growing with it. For 62 years, LANGD has committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas service to every home and business it serves, and the best is yet to come.

Ready to make the switch to natural gas or want to learn more about LANGD? For more information on natural gas service for your home, business or vehicle, please contact the District Marketing Team at (407) 656-2734 x 307, marketing@langd.org, or visit www.langd.org.

Advertisement