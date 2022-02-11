Apopka’s (potato eaters) cheesy scalloped potatoes sound good

From The Progressive Farmer’s Southern Cookbook, we have Meat-Potato Casserole. This is the cookbook that our dearly-departed friend, Miz Belle Gilliam, used.

Southern Living’s 1997 Annual Recipes has a Fajita Casserole recipe that looks great. This is a big volume I’ve had since 1997. I just noticed at the bottom of the recipe, the contributor is Robin Waller of Yalaha, Florida! So, she is our neighbor from just up the road! We thank Robin for sharing.

Carolyn Booth’s cheesy scalloped potatoes from the Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato uses raw sliced potatoes and they cook as they bake in the sauce in the oven. Carolyn sometimes adds cooked ham in this dish.

Mrs. Barkley’s Fried Rice looks to be a delightful and simple recipe. It calls for crisp fried bacon, cooked rice, and onion along with soy sauce. You can add chopped fresh vegetables if you like. We found this recipe in Charleston Receipts.

Old Fashioned Mushroom Soup from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka was contributed by Anne Paxson. We thank the ladies of the Sertoma Club for their lovely recipes.

Here’s one from our Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook selection; Earl Coell’s Corn Sticks. Thank you, Sir, for sharing your finest.

Mrs. Myrt Hubbard, a dear friend who passed a few years ago, shares her Delta Chocolate Squares in The Apopka Woman’s Club What’s Cookin’?

MEAT-POTATO CASSEROLE

Recipe from The Progressive

Farmer’s Southern Cookbook

6 slices bacon

1 pound ground beef

1/3 cup chopped onions

1 cup dry bread cubes

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup ketchup

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 cups hot mashed potatoes

1/2 cup grated cheese

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

Fry bacon until crisp; remove, and drain. Brown ground beef and onions in bacon drippings; add bread cubes, chili powder, ketchup, and pepper. Mash potatoes; add cheese, salt, and beaten egg and beat until light and fluffy. Spread half of mashed potatoes in bottom of a greased 1-1/2-quart casserole and cover with ground beef mixture. Top with remaining mashed potatoes. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.

ROBIN WALLER’S

FAJITA CASSEROLE

Recipe from Southern Living’s

1997 Annual Recipes

1 pound lean top round steak

1/2 cup lime juice

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium Worcestershire sauce

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 large onion, cut into strips

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

2 (16-ounce) cans chili-hot beans, drained

1 (8-ounce) container nonfat

sour cream

9 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch strips

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded

reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

1) Trim fat from steak; slice steak diagonally across grain into thin strips, and place in a shallow dish. 2) Combine lime juice and next 4 ingredients in a bowl. Set aside 3 tablespoons lime juice marinade; cover and chill. Pour remaining marinade over steak; cover and chill 8 hours, turning steak occasionally. 3) Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Saute steak, onion, and pepper slices in reserved 3 tablespoons marinade in a skillet 10 to 12 minutes or until steak is done. 4) Combine beans and sour cream. Place one-third of tortilla strips in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish; layer with half each of steak mixture and bean mixture. Repeat layers. Top with remaining tortilla strips; spread salsa over top. 5) Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 5 more minutes. Yield: 8 servings.

CAROLYN BOOTH’S CHEESY SCALLOPED POTATOES

Recipe from Apopka Historical

Society Preserving the Big Potato

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

5 potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

2 small onions, thinly sliced and separated (you can use chives

instead)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Melt butter and add flour stirring until smooth. Cook one minute, stirring constantly. Gradually add milk and cook over medium heat until thickened. Stir in salt and pepper. Layer the sauce, potatoes, onions, and cheese in a baking dish beginning and ending with sauce. (Reserve some cheese for top to add at end of bake.) Cover and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 55 to 60 minutes or until tender. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake an additional five minutes.

Optional: You can add chopped cooked ham between the layers for a one-dish meal.

MRS. MATTHEW BARKLEY’s

(HELEN LEBBY) FRIED RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

4 slices bacon

1 medium onion

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2 cups cooked rice

Fry bacon until crisp in heavy skillet. Remove bacon; fry chopped onion until brown. Add cooked rice, stirring constantly until browned; add crumbled bacon and season with 1 teaspoon of soy sauce. Green peppers, celery, pimento, or chopped mushrooms may be added if desired. Serves 4.

ANNE PAXSON’S OLD FASHIONED MUSHROOM SOUP

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 pound fresh mushrooms

6 tablespoons butter or margarine, divided

2 cups finely chopped carrots

2 cups finely chopped celery

1 cup finely chopped onions

1 clove garlic, finely minced

2 cans (10-1/2 ounces each)

condensed beef broth

3 soup cans water

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/16 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 sprigs parsley

Celery leaves

1 bay leaf

3 tablespoons dry sherry

Dairy sour cream

Rinse, pat dry and finely chop 1/2 pound mushrooms and slice remaining 1/2 pound. Set aside. In a large saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons butter. Add the chopped mushrooms; sauté 5 minutes. Add carrots, celery, onions and garlic; sauté 5 minutes. Stir in broth, water, tomato paste, salt and black pepper. Tie together parsley, celery leaves and bay leaf; add to saucepan. Bring to boiling point. Cover; reduce heat and simmer 1 hour. Remove and discard parsley, celery leaves and bay leaf. Puree soup in blender or food mill. Return to saucepan. In a medium skillet melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter. Add reserved sliced mushrooms; sauté 5 minutes. Add to soup along with sherry; reheat. Serves with a dollop of sour cream. Yield: 8 portions.

EARL COELL’S CORN STICKS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups corn meal

1 cup milk

1 egg

1 tablespoon lard

2 teaspoons salt

Beat all together. Bake in greased corn stick pan at 500 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

MYRT (MRS. C. W.) HUBBARD’S DELTA CHOCOLATE SQUARES

Recipe from The Apopka

Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

4 whole beaten eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup flour

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 squares unsweetened chocolate

3/4 cup butter

2 cups nuts

Stir sugar into beaten eggs. Add flour, salt, vanilla. Add chocolate and butter which have been melted together; then stir in nuts. Pour into greased oblong 2-quart pan. Bake in 350 degree oven for 30 minutes or until done. For softer surface, cover pan during half of baking time. Cut into squares to serve.