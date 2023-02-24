Apopka police trying to track down a carjacking/robbery suspect

Apopka police tried to track down a carjacking/robbery supsect who fled the scene at the Shoppes at Wekiva Plaza on Rock Springs Road last Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, February 22, at approximately 7:58 pm, the Apopka Police Department received a call that a subject attempted to carjack or rob someone sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Wekiva Plaza, 1555 Rock Springs Road.

According to police, the subject pointed a firearm at the victim but fled after the victim refused to unlock and open the car door. The subject approached another victim in the same parking lot and tried to get into that victim’s vehicle but couldn’t because the doors were locked. Upon noticing many bystanders watching the suspect, the person fled the area.

The suspect was described as possibly a juvenile dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask.

A perimeter was established, and a thorough search of the area was conducted with the assistance of Apopka Police K9 and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

After an extensive search, the subject couldn’t be located.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703- 1757. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeLine at (800) 423-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip at crimeline.org.

