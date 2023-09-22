Apopka police seek missing 15-year-old juvenile; UPDATE: Teen is recovered

UPDATE, Friday, September 22 @ 3:05 p.m.: An email from Apopka police says that “Chamari Robinson has been recovered safely and in good condition.”

Original story

Apopka police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Chamari Robinson, 15, who was last heard from yesterday, Thursday, September 21, when she said she was leaving the area to go to Tampa with an adult.

According to the Apopka Police Department, it is unknown if Chamari is in the Orlando or Tampa area.

She was seen wearing black leggings, and a black Guns and Roses tee-shirt. She has long braided hair, is 5`7”, weighs 157 lbs., and has a thin build. Chamari has both nostrils pierced and has three tattoos on her right arm: a name with a hand and rose, her grandmother’s obituary, and infant’s footprint.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Chamari Robinson please call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

