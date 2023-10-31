Apopka police respond to 911 call, deliver baby

On Monday, October 30, Apopka Police Officer Adsudalah Brooks and Recruit Officer Laura Crespo responded to a 911 call in reference to a woman in labor inside her home. Upon arrival, the officers found the mother in active labor.

Officer Brooks, a father himself, immediately took charge, positioning himself to help aid in the delivery of the baby boy.

Upon his arrival, the first words the baby boy heard was Officer Brooks saying “Welcome to this world!”

Both mom and baby are doing fine at a local hospital, Apopka police say.