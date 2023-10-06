Apopka police obtain warrant for man’s arrest for seven-year-old child’s death in vehicular crash

Apopka police have obtained a warrant for a man’s arrest for charges including vehicular theft and vehicular homicide that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old child.

The child’s mother, who was driving the second vehicle, is in the hospital in stable condition. A second juvenile passenger that was in the vehicle has been treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

On the morning of Thursday, October 5, Marcus Antone Williams, Black male, 38, was seen stealing a vehicle in the Mainline subdivision in Apopka. When confronted by the vehicle owner, Williams fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Williams was then seen driving recklessly at an approximate speed of 80 mph on a 30-mph residential street. At the North Maine Avenue and Summit Street intersection in Apopka, Williams’ vehicle struck another vehicle occupied by one adult and two juveniles, resulting in the death of the seven-year-old child.

Williams is pending surgery for injuries incurred during the accident. Williams has an extensive violent offender history, according to police.

After completing its investigation, the Apopka Police Department has obtained a warrant for Williams’ arrest on the following charges:

Burglary Unoccupied Conveyance FSS 810.02(4)(B) -F3

Felony Murder FSS 782.04(2)E – F1

Vehicular Homicide FSS 782.071(1)(A) -F2

DWLS Causing Death FSS 322.34(6)(b) -F3

This is a developing story.

