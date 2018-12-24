Apopka police give holiday safety tips

The Apopka police offer citizens holiday safety tips so they can have their happy holidays.

At home

Make sure all doors and windows have secondary locks (window pins, deadbolts, dowels, etc.) and use them.

Don’t hide spare keys in mailboxes or planters, or under doormats.

Ensure that dark areas and entrances have outdoor lights that are turned on after dark or are activated by sensors.

Keep trees and shrubbery trimmed so they do not conceal doors and windows. Remember, overgrown foliage can provide a hiding place for criminals.

Place gifts where they can’t be seen from the outside.

Consider safe deposit boxes for coin and stamp collections, seldom-worn jewelry, stock bonds, etc.

Be sure to mail cards, checks or gift certificates from the post office or at a blue U.S. Postal Service collection box.

Lock your vehicle and remove all the valuables. Yes, even in your driveway.

Strangers at your door

Use caution anytime there is a stranger at your door.

Be suspicious of unexpected sales calls or deliveries. Ask for identification.

Be aware of scams that criminals commit to take advantage of people’s generosity during the holidays.

Investigate charities before making donations. Ask how the funds will be used.

Leaving for the holidays

Ask a trusted friend, neighbor or neighborhood watch member to watch your home.

Use timers for lights and radios while you’re away.

Remember to make arrangements for mail and newspapers.

After the holidays

Don’t advertise expensive toys, electronics or other gifts received by the boxes left for garbage collections. Compress large boxes and place them in black garbage bags for pickup.

Add new items to your home inventory. Take photos or video of all items of value in your home and list each item’s make, model, serial number and other information.

Engrave new items to help identify them in the event they are stolen.

Avoid porch theft — five tips to protect your packages

Network with neighbors.

Have packages delivered to work.

Leave specific drop-off instructions.

Use a smart lock.

Install security cameras.

Six ways to Grinch-proof your holiday light displays

Shut down at night

Set up surveillance

Crime-proof your yard

Consider bringing in valuable items at night.

Stay connected

Report, report, report

What to do if you’ve become a victim of a porch pirate