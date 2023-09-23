Apopka police conduct high visibility enforcement to improve pedestrian, bicycle safety

Beginning this past Wednesday, September 20, and ending until May 10, 2024, Apopka police are conducting high visibility enforcement (HVE) details to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Police are conducting HVE on U.S Highway 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and S.R. 436 (Semoran Boulevard) in Apopka. This area is over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a press release from the Apopka Police Department.

Orange County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances, according to the press release.

Apopka police advise the following:

*Drivers – obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

*Bicyclists – obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night.

*Pedestrians – cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night, and use sidewalks when they are available.