Apopka police Chief McKinley swears in new deputy police chief

Quinn-Henry is first Black woman to serve in role

Lovetta Quinn-Henry was sworn in as the new deputy police chief on Monday at Apopka City Hall, becoming the first Black woman to serve in that role.

As deputy police chief, she will be appointed chief and succeed retiring Chief Michael McKinley once he steps down Oct. 31.

As deputy police chief, Quinn-Henry will be second-in-command of a department that has 150 sworn officers. Her initial base salary is $178,000 per year.

Quinn-Henry succeeds Jerome Miller as deputy police chief, who stepped down last December to serve as deputy chief of the Orange City Police Department. In total, Miller was with the Apopka Police Department for over 28 years.

In searching for someone to succeed him as chief upon retirement, McKinley said he interviewed numerous law enforcement leaders from across Central Florida, eventually whittling the candidate pool down to three people. Mayor Bryan Nelson reviewed them and interviewed each one. Ultimately, Nelson told McKinley that the choice was up to McKinley, according to the police chief.

McKinley said when his staff interviewed Quinn-Henry, her responses to questions, which ranged from technology to the department’s direction, sounded like answers McKinley would have given.

“We’re very excited to enter this chapter of the Apopka Police Department and prepare ourselves for the next chapter of the Apopka Police Department, when she takes over and we try to straighten out all the messes I made,” McKinley said. “I’m confident that she’ll be able to do that, take the stages here in the next direction.”

Quinn-Henry acknowledged McKinley’s search for deputy chief and is grateful that she was selected, as well as being thankful to her family, friends, old coworkers and new coworkers. Calling the Apopka Police Department a “well-oiled machine,” she said she’s eager to work with her new colleagues.

“I look forward to working with each and every one of the men and women of the Apopka Police Department that would move us into the next phase of our law enforcement,” Quinn-Henry said. “You serve this community well, and I know that together, we will continue to meet their expectations.”

Nelson thanked the Orlando Police Department and his “good friend” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer for allowing Quinn-Henry to work with Apopka in the last month as part of the transition.

Nelson also expressed confidence that Quinn-Henry will perform her new job well.

“We are a smaller community, and we take our law enforcement seriously, and we want to protect and honor those that serve,” Nelson said. “[It’s a] pretty high bar, but I’m sure that you’re [Quinn-Henry] going to reach it and exceed that goal, and so we’re just so excited to have you on board and see where the next 10 years takes us.”

Vice-Mayor Diane Velazquez, a retired NYPD officer, congratulated Quinn-Henry and credited McKinley with growing the police department.

“We all know, and I certainly understand law enforcement is always changing, and what I stand by is that we don’t vary from the law,” she said. “We follow the law, and I believe that that’s what our police department has done consistently.”

Commissioner Nick Nesta acknowledged the importance of Quinn-Henry as an Apopka resident and therefore her presence in the community. Nesta explained that being a resident was important to McKinley too, since he’d introduced himself as such whenever he attends community events.

Calling the swear-in “heartfelt,” Commissioner Nadia Anderson recalled when concerned citizens reached out to her after Miller retired from the job. Seeing how well-qualified Quinn-Henry is, she commended McKinley for the vetting process.

“We are proud to have you [Quinn-Henry] here,” Anderson said. “You have our support, you have our prayers, and we understand the challenges that are ahead. We are here to support you. We are Apopka. We are a family and just welcome to the family.”

Commissioner Alexander H. Smith also echoed other dignitaries in their support of the new deputy police chief.

“It’s a history making moment, and we’re just grateful to be a part of it, and we’re here to support you,” Smith said.

Quinn-Henry, an Apopka resident and Apopka High School alumna, previously served 25 years with the Orlando Police Department. Her most recent role with the Orlando police was deputy police chief.

As team commander for the critical incident stress management team, Quinn-Henry helmed leadership during noted crises such as citywide protests and the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Among her achievements in education, Quinn-Henry holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a master’s degree in public administration and a doctor of philosophy degree.

The final decision was to appoint Quinn-Henry as deputy chief and to succeed McKinley as chief effective Nov. 1.

McKinley became Apopka police chief in August 2016. Prior to that, he served on the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for over 31 years. He is a lifelong Orange County resident who now lives in Apopka with his family.

The Apopka Chief is an award-winning weekly newspaper serving the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on X.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.