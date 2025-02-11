Apopka Pastor Paula White-Cain appointed to lead President Trump’s White House Faith Office

President Donald Trump has appointed Apopka Pastor Paula White-Cain to lead the newly created White House Faith Office, the White House announced on Friday, Feb. 7.

White-Cain previously served as an advisor to Trump in the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative during his first term.

“I have been appointed to lead the White House Faith Office,” White-Cain said in an X post. “The office will work alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi to combat discrimination against Christians in federal institutions and ensure religious liberties are upheld across the country!”

White-Cain is the president of City of Destiny and the overseer and teaching pastor at StoryLife Church in Apopka. She is the founder and president of Paula White Ministries and the National Faith Advisory Board.

“In the last 40 years, White-Cain has expanded her influence globally in almost 200 countries, ministering, fighting for religious freedom and humanitarian rights, and advocating for the voiceless,” the White House said in its Feb. 7 news statement.

Also on Feb. 7, Trump signed an executive order creating the White House Faith Office “to assist faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship in their efforts to strengthen American families, promote work and self-sufficiency, and protect religious liberty,” the White House said in a separate statement.

White-Cain is also a New York Times bestselling author. In 2016, she served as chairwoman of the Evangelical Advisory Board in 2016.

She is married to singer/songwriter Jonathan Cain of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Journey.

