Apopka native president of regional Realtor association

An Apopka Realtor was installed as president of an association that oversees more than 18,000 real estate professionals throughout Central Florida.

Apopka native Natalie Arrowsmith of NextHome Arrowsmith Realty was inaugurated into her new position as president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association (ORRA) on Saturday, January 9, at the Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando.

As the president, Arrowsmith will focus on providing affordable housing solutions through ORRA’s charitable arm, the Orlando Regional Realtor Foundation.

“We have a lot of things planned for this year, a lot of different projects, and a lot of new things that we’re working on as well,” Arrowsmith said in a phone interview. “But currently what we do is we build homes for disabled veterans.”

Art in Architecture provides affordable and attractive housing in Central Florida. The homes are designed by various local American Institute of Architect member architects, constructed by members of the Home Builders Association of Metro Orlando, and marketed by members of the ORRA.

Arrowsmith opened her real estate brokerage in 2010. She has served on ORRA’s board of directors for seven years, making decisions that determine the organization’s future, including approval of ORRA’s new headquarters. She is a longtime member of the Women’s Council of Realtors. Arrowsmith, a fourth-generation Apopkan and a fifth-generation Floridian, is a wife and mother of two.

As ORRA celebrates its 100th anniversary, Arrowsmith will lead ORRA through months of programming to give back to the community.

