Apopka Memorial Day Service takes place at city cemetery

The VFW Post 10147 held its annual Memorial Day Service at the Edgewood/Greenwood Cemetery in Apopka, yesterday, Monday, May 30.



Among the event highlights were the following:

*Music performance by City Commissioner Doug Bankson, his father Roger Bankson, and his brother Joe Bankson

*VFW Post 101 47 Commander Andy Anderson speaking

*Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson and Anderson doing a wreath dedication for fallen heroes

*The VFW Post 10147 doing a gun salute

More event photos will be published in the Friday, June 3, issue of The Apopka Chief.