Apopka mayor, three commissioners take oath of office

The Oath of Office Ceremony for the inauguration of the Apopka mayor and three city commissioners took place today, Tuesday, April 26, at the Apopka Community Center/VFW Building on South Central Avenue in Apopka.

Taking their oath were Bryan Nelson as mayor, Alexander H. Smith as commissioner for Seat 1, Diane Velazquez as commissioner for Seat 2, and Nick Nesta as commissioner for Seat 4.

The ceremony ended with cake. The City Council, including City Commissioner Doug Bankson who emceed the ceremony, participated in the cutting.

A story and photos of the ceremony will appear in the Friday, April 29, issue of The Apopka Chief.