Apopka man arrested, charged with fleeing scene of car crash

An Apopka man was arrested and charged with fleeing the scene of a car crash that resulted in one victim’s death and another in critical condition, as well as having no valid driver’s license.

Jesus Bolanos Rodriguez of Tahoe Street, 26, was brought to the Orange County Jail for booking after Apopka police investigated leads that ended in his arrest.

On Sunday, September 22, at approximately 3:48 a.m., Apopka police responded to Main Street/U.S. Highway 441 and McGee Avenue in reference to a traffic crash involving a white SUV and two victims.

According to a police report, Manuel Robledo, 55, was pushing a wheelchair from south to north across U.S. Highway 441. Sue Ann Alfrey, 64, was sitting in the wheelchair. A northbound vehicle struck both individuals and fled the scene afterward.

Robledo was transported to AdventHealth Apopka, where he was pronounced dead.

Alfrey was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she suffers life-threatening injuries including bladder and pelvic injuries.

The vehicle involved in the accident was described as a white SUV that fled the scene prior to Apopka police’s arrival.

During an investigation, officers were able to track the vehicle to a residence off Tilden Avenue and developed a name for the driver of a white Lincoln Navigator that was determined to have struck the pedestrians and fled the scene.

Officers followed leads, which subsequently ended in Bolanos Rodriguez’s arrest.

According to a police interview conducted and published in the police report, on the night of Saturday, September 21, Bolanos Rodriguez had been drinking that included “a considerable amount of alcohol, to the point that his memory deteriorated” at the Scorpion nightclub in Orlando.

Afterward, Bolano recalled driving toward home in Apopka on U.S. Highway 441, in an area with construction cones before “hitting something, which he acknowledged was not a cone or part of the roadwork,” the report says.

“Jesus said that he did not stop because was scared, due to his level of intoxication,” the report states.