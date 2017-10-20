Apopka household income about $10,000 over Orange County

The average Apopka household income is about $10,000 higher than for all of Orange County, Rick Singh, Orange County property appraiser, told the Apopka City Council Wednesday, October 18, at the council’s regular meeting.

Singh, who spent about 15 minutes speaking, told the City Council that the average household income in Apopka is about $60,000, while it’s about $50,000 in all of Orange County.

He also told those in attendance that 86.6 percent of Apopkans have finished high school or higher, while that number is just 63 percent across Orange County.

Growth in Apopka is even outpacing the rest of the county, Singh said, as the population of the city is now 49,458, a 20-percent jump from 2010. Orange County has grown 14 percent over the past seven years, Singh said.

“People are definitely coming to Apopka and Apopka is one of the few places that is outpacing Orange County, which, in itself, outpaces the state and the nation almost 2 to 1 and 3 to 1,” the property appraiser said.

With the population growth comes both residential and commercial construction, Singh said, adding that Apopka is growing just as much as other areas around Orange County. He cited Lake Nona, Horizon West, and downtown Orlando as the hottest growth areas in the county over the past few years.

“I’m pleased to tell you that Apopka and east Orlando have now entered the conversation in this part of the equation,” Singh said.

He said that 63 homes in Apopka are valued at $500,000 or more and that those houses have an average price of $800,000.

Apopka is slightly older than the rest of the county as the average age in the city is 38 years, while it’s 35 throughout Orange County.

Overall, Apopka has a real estate market value of $4.4 billion, which is up from $2.9 billion in 2013, Singh said. The taxable value of that real estate is $3 billion, he said, up from $2 billion in 2013.

Across Orange County, the market value of real estate is $172.6 billion, the property appraiser said.

“Orange County is, indeed, the most complex taxing district in the world,” Singh said in his report to the City Council, saying that the theme parks, timeshare units, along with condominiums, apartments, and single-family homes combine to make it complex.

Singh said there is $8.5 million in new construction every day in Orange County. So far in 2017, Apopka has had $80.7 million in new construction.

Read more about what happened at the Apopka City Council meeting in the Friday, October 20, edition of The Apopka Chief.