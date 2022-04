The 2022-2023 Apopka High School Student Government Association (SGA) officers have been elected. They are, (l-r), first row, Deputy Director of Communications Michaela Moss, Chief of Staff Michai Whiting, and Director of Communications Zaniya Vincent. Second row, Deputy Chief of Staff Jailah Dudley and Chief Financial Officer Mia Miller. Third row, Student Body Vice President Allyson Crighton and Student Body President Taliyah James-Bristol. Paul Peters is SGA sponsor.