Apopka firefighters’ personal vehicles burglarized

Apopka firefighters’ personal vehicles were burglarized at two fire stations yesterday, Monday, May 22.

From the Apopka Police Department:

During the early morning hours of Monday, May 22, several Apopka Fire Department firefighter’s personal vehicles were burglarized at Fire Station 3 (Piedmont-Wekiva) and Fire Station 4 (Orange Avenue). Crime Scene Technicians responded to process the scenes while detectives responded to investigate the burglaries.

This is an active investigation and the Apopka Police Department is requesting that anyone with information related to the burglaries contact the Apopka Police Department or to remain anonymous contact CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).