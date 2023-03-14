Apopka Fire Department names Austin Duran 2022 Firefighter of the Year

The Apopka Fire Department voted Austin Duran as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year, the AFD announced in a Monday, March 13, Facebook post.

Austin Duran joined the fire department as a Fire Explorer while in high school. He began working with the Apopka Fire Department in July 2020. He died on July 15, 2022, from injuries sustained from workplace-related injuries.

“During his time with our department Austin showed integrity, a hard work ethic, pride in the job, an eagerness to learn, and an unwavering willingness to help others,” the Facebook post reads. “Over these last 8 months Austin has been our strength, our courage, and our light shining in our darkest night. His positive attitude and innocent outlook on life continually shined through in that smile we all remember and grew to love and will be the definition of the legacy he has left behind. #ApopkaFireDepartment”