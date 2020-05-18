Apopka Farmers Market to reopen following weeks of coronavirus shutdown

The Apopka Farmers Market will reopen on Thursday, May 21, but strict guidelines will be implemented to continually preserve the public’s safety from the coronavirus. ​

The farmers market will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Kit Land Nelson Park, 18 N. Forest Ave., Apopka.​

RTP Productions organizes the Apopka Farmers Market. The company is behind several farmers markets throughout Central Florida.

All the vendors at the farmers market will remind patrons of the social distancing policy. ​

The city of Apopka had planned to reopen the farmers market earlier this spring, but then postponed it. Farmers markets are deemed essential businesses, said Edwards. ​

The farmers market guidelines will stay in place until the city gets further word from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.​

Here are the farmers market safety guidelines from RTP Productions for the Apopka Farmers Market, based on those from the CDC:

* All of the vendors from before will be brought back and they will be spaced 6-10 feet apart from each other. ​

* All vendors will be required to wear face masks and gloves and have hand sanitizer with them at all times. ​

* The produce booth will be spread out to three times its space currently used to help with six-foot distancing and all booths will place six-foot markers on the ground for patrons to follow.​

* Patrons will be asked to wear face masks. A booth will be at the market selling handmade masks. ​

* No music or other form of live entertainment will play, making the farmers market a shopping-only venue and not a full farmers market event. ​

* All managers will wear a mask and reminded patrons of the CDC six-foot distance policy.