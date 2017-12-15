Apopka Dental Art will help you make your smile bright

Are you looking to impress at an important job interview? Are you preparing for your upcoming wedding? Or maybe, you just want to feel better about your smile. Give your smile a facelift with Apopka Dental Art’s home whitening special. The opalescence take-home system is completely customized. Impressions of your teeth are taken and used to create customized trays that fit perfectly and comfortably. At home, you fill the trays with syringes of opalescence powerful whitening gel for 30 minutes a day. This customized take-home whitening system special is $149.00.

Apopka Dental Art is a private practice providing all aspects of general dentistry, including cosmetic services, crowns and bridges, dentures, partials, composite fills, full exams, and oral cancer screenings.

Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco’s dental practice knows that good oral care is important to maintaining healthy teeth, gums, and tongue. Did you know that your mouth is a window into the health of your body? Your mouth can show signs of other issues, i.e., nutritional deficiencies and oral cancers. They know the importance of being there for their patients, and taking good care of your mouth is a big part of taking care of your whole body.

The benefits of maintaining that wholesome smile are plain to see, boosting confidence and improving your overall sense of well-being. Whether it’s a routine check-up or an advanced procedure, her staff is trained in the newest dental techniques, and ensures that your visit is a comfortable one.

Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco and her experienced staff are dedicated to providing you with the personalized, gentle care that you should expect and deserve from your dental care provider. They understand that visiting the dentist can be intimidating. They will go above and beyond to make sure you are comfortable physically and mentally before you ever open wide and say aahhh.

Apopka Dental Art provides digital imaging with minimal radiation and immediate results. Along with cutting edge equipment, the sterilization center ensures that Dr. Sy Tangco’s patients will have the highest standard of care and cleanliness. Apopka Dental Art has experience with the most up-to-date dental technology and treatment.

Apopka Dental Art is a practice that keeps an eye on the costs of dental care, and they accept most insurance. They also accept many of the Medicare Supplemental plans and offer a dental premier discount plan and convenient monthly payment plans with approved credit.

Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco graduated from The University of the East in the Philippines. Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco has been practicing in Central Florida since 1995, and is fully certified in innovative new treatments such as implants.

Once you meet Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco, you can see why she’s so popular with her patients. Her remarkable proficiency is perfectly complemented by her warm personality. She works with a variety of Board Certified Specialists to insure her patients receive the best care possible.

Whatever your dental need is, you can rest assured that Dr. Lyne Sy Tangco is qualified with over 22 years of practiced dentistry experience.

Apopka Dental Art is proud to be serving the Apopka area and its surrounding communities. It is conveniently located in the Wekiva Centre at 1706 East Semoran Boulevard, Suite 106 in Apopka.

You can give them a call at 407-886-8817 or visit www.apopkadentalart.com, to set up an appointment. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emergencies are welcome! Creole and Tagalog are also spoken.

Apopka Dental Art is committed to providing the very best professional care possible for all your dental needs.

