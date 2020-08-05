Apopka City Commissioner Nolan resigns

Apopka City Commissioner Alice Nolan resigned from her position Tuesday, triggering a requirement in the city charter for an election to be held within the next 60 days to replace her.



Nolan emailed her brief resignation letter to city officials just after noon on Tuesday, August 4.



“It is with great sadness that I write this Resignation Letter. Due to circumstances beyond my control I am unable to continue my obligations as City Commissioner of Apopka effective end of day of August 4, 2020,” she wrote.



“It has been an honor and a learning experience working with everyone at the city. I ask kindly that you will continue the work we as a commission have started on affordable housing, all inclusive playgrounds and to consider districting and term limits.”



Nolan, who was first elected to a four-year term in 2018, said at the June 3 City Council meeting that she has lung cancer and that is the reason why she had missed several City Council meetings prior to the June meeting.



Nolan’s resignation comes a day prior to the City Council’s 1:30 p.m. meeting today, August 5. The city charter requires the City Council to set an election for a vacancy on the council that occurs with more than a year left in the term. The term for Seat 2, which Nolan held, expires in April 2022.



Nolan defeated first-term incumbent Diane Velazquez in a runoff election in 2018 to win the seat.



All of Apopka’s four city commissioners and the mayor are elected at large. Elected at the same time as Nolan in 2018 were Mayor Bryan Nelson and Commissioner Alexander Smith of Seat 1, both of whom are first-time officeholders in city of Apopka.

