Apopka branch library to be renovated

For nearly eight weeks the North Orange Branch Library in Apopka, part of the Orange County Library System, will be closed again – not because of the coronavirus pandemic this time, but for renovations.

From September 8 through November 1, the branch will undergo a rehabilitation, including a new floor plan, a larger technology lab, new shelving and endcaps, new carpeting, painting, a mural in the children’s area, new furniture, new bathroom fixtures, and new lighting.

“We’re just excited to be able to complete the work and make the branch look really good and look really fresh and modern for the public,” OCLS spokeswoman Erin Sullivan said. “Our goal is to make sure that our customers are happy with the services they’re getting, and they can enjoy the library in a comfortable, clean, fresh environment that feels modern and up to standards to what we think a library should be.”

More than a year ago, the exterior of the 12,000 square-foot building, located at 1211 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, was updated with blue paint, new signage on its front and at its ingress/egress access points, along with an expanded parking lot. The exterior will not change.

Some branches received makeovers prior to the pandemic, with OCLS reviewing each location on a case-by-case-basis. So far, the South Trail, Southeast, Southwest, and Alafaya branches have been made over.

“We’ve been rolling them out slowly, so each branch is being enhanced as needed,” Sullivan said. “So some of the branches that haven’t had recent changes or updates, they’re being done first and then we’re assessing as we go.”

The North Orange Branch book drop will continue to be available for returns only.

The library locations that are nearest to the North Orange Branch are Fairview Shores Branch, 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando; Hiawassee Branch, 7391 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando; and Winter Garden Branch, 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden.

The full story appears on page 1A of the Friday, August 28, issue of The Apopka Chief. Subscribe today!